Prairie View, TX - Texas Southern-Prairie View Halftime Report from Panthers Stadium in Prairie View, Texas.

FIRST QUARTER

After hour and fifteen minute weather delay, Texas Southern appeared to take the kickoff for a touchdown. However, a block in the back penalty negated the score.

TSU First Drive

At the 32-yard line, QB Andrew had a draw play up the gut.

Two Tigers penalties pushed them back to the 34 yard line.

Howard to the 19 yard line.

Howard scored from 25 yards to put Texas Southern on the board first.

12:47 in the 1st quarter.

Drive: 4 plays, 44 yards, 1:58

TSU 7, Prairie View 0; 12:47 1st quarter

Prairie View First Drive

No. 0 spot the football at the 35 yard line.

QB scramble.

1st down run to the 47 yard line.

3rd and 2, PV gets the first down.

Connely first down to the 16 yard line

8 yard line, #5 to the

4 yard touchdown run from RB Ja'den Stewart.

Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 5:04

TSU 7, Prairie View 7, 7:39 in the first quarter.

TSU Second Drive

3 and out.

Blocked the punt by Turner.

Prairie View Second Drive

Panthers capitalize off the blocked punt as Connley scored a touchdown on a quarterback keeper to the left.

TSU 7, Prairie View 14, 5:17 on the clock

TSU Third Drive

Opens with a pass play.

3rd and 15 pass from Body was defended by No. Troy James.

Punt to PV.

Prairie View Third Drive

Akins TFL on Connley, 7-yard loss.

4th down attempt stopped by Price.

Turnover on downs.

TSU Fourth Drive

Targeting penalty on Body was overturned. 4th down and 2 yards.

Allowed the Tigers to continue the drive with 21 remaining in the first quarter.

TSU 7, Prairie View 14 (END OF 1ST QUARTER)

2ND QUARTER

TSU Fourth Drive (cont'd)

Punt to PV

Prairie View Fourth Drive

Fumble by the quarterback. The turnover gives the Tigers the football in prime position to score.

TSU Fifth Drive

At the 13 yard line.

Owens scores a 12-yard touchdown off the right tackle.

TSU 14, Prairie View 14; 13:58 before halftime

Prairie View Fifth Drive

Connley for 16 yards.

Stewart 10 yards for 1st down.

Connley and Simms were not on the same page, No. 7 CB Isaiah Hamilton for TSU intercepts the pass.

TSU Sixth Drive

First down tosses to No. 4 and No.

Body runs and Stacy Brown hits Andrew Body for a fumble. No. 33 Mulmore recovers.

Prairie View Sixth Drive

No. 8 has an unnecessary roughness penalty. Back to the 39-yard line.

Connley overthrows a wide open receiver for a touchdown.

PV was about to punt, but TSU jumps offsides and the Panthers got a first down on 4th and 3.

Stewart bursts to the second level to get within the redzone.

Ahmad Antoine runs untouched up the middle a five-touchdown.

TSU 14, Prairie View 21; 6:03 before the half

TSU Seventh Drive

Stops at the Prairie View's forty-four yard line.

Prairie View Seventh Drive

A pass interference call gives the Panthers life at the 4 yard line with 1:16 left on the clock.

A tackle out of bounds.

Connley was chased out of bounds. But before gaining the first down for the Panthers.

17 seconds left and PV calls a timeout.

41-yard field goal made with 2 seconds before halftime.

HALFTIME SCORE

TSU 14, Prairie View 24

SUMMARY