Texas Southern Shouldn't Be Taken Lightly In The SWAC West
HOUSTON | Two games — Lamar and Southern — were winnable contests for the Texas Southern Tigers (3-4, 2-2 SWAC), who find themselves a game behind in the SWAC West to the Southern Jaguars (4-4, 3-1 SWAC).
Quietly, Cris Dishman's first goal is within reach this season, especially since the Tigers are capable of defeating FAMU, Alcorn State, Bethune-Cookman, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
"We went back to the coaching," Dishman noted about the changes during the bye week. "The coaching is teaching. Not coaching, we talk. The players listen. Our players got a good senior leadership, they understand what is at stake, and they want to ring before they leave here. They had a players meeting, and they talked about it, they discussed it, and we know what we need to do from this point forward."
TSU has five key offensive players who could become critical for TSU to make a run at the SWAC Championship game:
- Jace Wilson
- RB Renfro Athean
- RB Quintell Quinn
- TE Jyrin Johnson
- WR Trenton Leary
"It was a great team win," Wilson told HBCU Legends. "One of those ones we needed. Everybody came together. Our whole thing is just finishing the second half. We worked on it during the bye week and at practice this week. We just got to go out there and finish. And so we did it today."
Against Grambling, quarterback Jace Wilson was the offensive player of the game with his 11-of-18 completions, 128 passing yards, 78 rushing yards, and a touchdown. Wilson appeared comfortable in the pocket, leading to better execution that was more decisive than earlier this season.
Wilson led an impressive 10-play, 75-yard fourth-quarter drive to recapture the lead after Grambling tied the game at 17 off a 10-play, 63-yard drive guided by QB Deljay Bailey. Running back Quintrell Quinn capped off the possession with a two-yard run at 4:24 on the clock. The Tigers wouldn't relinquish their advantage over the G-Men, winning 24-17.
"He played a big game for us," Coach Cris Dishman commented. "He's a baller, and he's going to do great things for us." Dishman's remarks were a first about his quarterback's game performance this season.
One significant change for TSU was the request from offensive coordinator Steve Smith. "He went upstairs, and he's usually downstairs. He came to me in a week to say he wanted to move upstairs. I was a little hesitant at first, but I trust Coach Smith. He's a hell of a coach. I trust him. Obviously, you know where he's at the next game," Dishman amusingly pointed out.
Texas Southern still has a gauntlet of games to play before claiming a spot in the SWAC Championship. Should they continue to win, Southern must fall a couple of times following the earlier loss to the Jaguars.
Southern's path is more straightforward, with Alabama A & M, Bethune-Cookman, UAPB, and Grambling remaining on the schedule. Yet, the Jags should be leery of the trap games because all four opponents, especially Pine Bluff, can score.
We're set for more drama in the Wacky SWAC West, coming down to the final games of the past three seasons. Will it be Texas Southern, Southern, Alcorn State, or someone else to represent the division?
We shall see.