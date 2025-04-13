Texas Southern Spring Game: Coach Cris Dishman Has Atlanta On His Mind
HOUSTON - Texas Southern hosted its 2025 Spring Game at Alexander Durley Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Apr. 12. Alumni, fans, and spectators of TSU watched as the Tigers' defensive unit outperformed the offense with a score of 31-10.
"Our goals remain the same," Coach Cris Dishman told HBCU Legends. "Beat the school up north [Prairie View A&M], win the SWAC, win the West [division], and go to Atlanta." When he speaks of Atlanta, he's referring to becoming the SWAC representatives in the 2025 Celebration Bowl in December.
Saturday's game was the second installment for head Coach Dishman and his staff, who completed 15 Spring practices before the student-athletes took their May final examinations.
Coach Dishman commented, "Right now, we must hit the classroom like we hit Spring ball. We hit Spring ball very well, as we had 15 practices. Everything went well. Right now, we have to hit the classroom just like that."
Though the Spring Game was limited on big plays from the offense, wideout Javon Buckley, No. 81, had two explosive downfield plays receptions that got the crowd going.
Last season's opening game starter, KJ Cooper, is still rehabbing his lower leg injury from the Prairie View game. He ran a few plays in pre-game warmups but did not play in the Spring Game.
Quarterback Jordan Davis had some promising series for the Tigers; however, the offense struggled to establish a rhythm, a challenge they aim to address during the summer.
"We probably won't start to late June sometimes. Right now, we got to get our strength and conditioning up," Coach Dishman noted.
In his first season at Texas Southern, Dishman guided the Tigers to a 5-6 overall record and 4-4 in the SWAC. His team had a couple of significant victories over conference foes Prairie View A&M and Grambling State.
We could discuss a different outcome for Coach Dishman and TSU, who had a shot at a 7-4 season. Unfortunately, the Tigers lost two close games in the final minutes against Lamar and Southern.
The 2025 season is expected to be more challenging than the previous one. Texas Southern will kick off the season against Prairie View A&M on Aug. 30, followed by two demanding games: at Cal on Sept. 6 and another at home against Lamar on Sept. 13.
The team will then face three consecutive SWAC games: at Mississippi Valley State University (Sept. 27), against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (Oct. 4), and at Grambling State (Oct.11).
They will return to play Virginia-Lynchburg for Homecoming before facing a tough stretch against SWAC title contenders. On Nov. 1, the Tigers will host Alcorn State, followed by crucial away games against Alabama State on Nov. 8 and Southern University on Nov. 15. The season will conclude with a matchup against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Shell Energy Stadium on Nov. 22.