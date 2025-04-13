HBCU Legends

Texas Southern Spring Game: Coach Cris Dishman Has Atlanta On His Mind

The TSU Tigers hope to improve on Dishman's first season and make the 2025 Celebration Bowl.

Kyle T. Mosley

Cris Dishman
Cris Dishman / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
In this story:

HOUSTON - Texas Southern hosted its 2025 Spring Game at Alexander Durley Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Apr. 12. Alumni, fans, and spectators of TSU watched as the Tigers' defensive unit outperformed the offense with a score of 31-10.

"Our goals remain the same," Coach Cris Dishman told HBCU Legends. "Beat the school up north [Prairie View A&M], win the SWAC, win the West [division], and go to Atlanta." When he speaks of Atlanta, he's referring to becoming the SWAC representatives in the 2025 Celebration Bowl in December.

Saturday's game was the second installment for head Coach Dishman and his staff, who completed 15 Spring practices before the student-athletes took their May final examinations.

2025 Texas Southern Tigers Spring Game
2025 Texas Southern Tigers Spring Game / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Coach Dishman commented, "Right now, we must hit the classroom like we hit Spring ball. We hit Spring ball very well, as we had 15 practices. Everything went well. Right now, we have to hit the classroom just like that."

Though the Spring Game was limited on big plays from the offense, wideout Javon Buckley, No. 81, had two explosive downfield plays receptions that got the crowd going.

Last season's opening game starter, KJ Cooper, is still rehabbing his lower leg injury from the Prairie View game. He ran a few plays in pre-game warmups but did not play in the Spring Game.

Quarterback Jordan Davis had some promising series for the Tigers; however, the offense struggled to establish a rhythm, a challenge they aim to address during the summer.

2025 Texas Southern Tigers Spring Game
2025 Texas Southern Tigers Spring Game / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

"We probably won't start to late June sometimes. Right now, we got to get our strength and conditioning up," Coach Dishman noted.

In his first season at Texas Southern, Dishman guided the Tigers to a 5-6 overall record and 4-4 in the SWAC. His team had a couple of significant victories over conference foes Prairie View A&M and Grambling State.

We could discuss a different outcome for Coach Dishman and TSU, who had a shot at a 7-4 season. Unfortunately, the Tigers lost two close games in the final minutes against Lamar and Southern.

2025 Texas Southern Tigers Spring Game
2025 Texas Southern Tigers Spring Game / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

The 2025 season is expected to be more challenging than the previous one. Texas Southern will kick off the season against Prairie View A&M on Aug. 30, followed by two demanding games: at Cal on Sept. 6 and another at home against Lamar on Sept. 13.

The team will then face three consecutive SWAC games: at Mississippi Valley State University (Sept. 27), against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (Oct. 4), and at Grambling State (Oct.11).

They will return to play Virginia-Lynchburg for Homecoming before facing a tough stretch against SWAC title contenders. On Nov. 1, the Tigers will host Alcorn State, followed by crucial away games against Alabama State on Nov. 8 and Southern University on Nov. 15. The season will conclude with a matchup against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Shell Energy Stadium on Nov. 22.

TEXAS SOUTHERN NEWS

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football