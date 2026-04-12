Texas Southern Spring Game Gave Us A Glimpse of What's Expected in 2026

HOUSTON, Tx. – Texas Southern's Maroon vs. White Spring Game on April 11 at Alexander Durley Stadium ended with Maroon edging White 18-16, sharply contrasting last year's 31-10 blowout at the same venue.

Reflecting on last April, head coach Cris Dishman told HBCU Legends his goals: beat Prairie View A&M, win the West Division, and reach the Celebration Bowl. Though the Tigers fell short, high standards in his second year paid off.

Due to higher standards, the Tigers posted their first winning record in over 20 years, finishing 6-5 overall and 4-4 in SWAC play. Still, Dishman and TSU supporters believed more was possible.

Apr. 11, 2026; Texas Southern head football coach Cris Dishman talks with the media after the Spring Game at Alexander Durley Stadium on TSU campus; Marron 18, White 16; Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Focus on Depth Development

To build on that progress, Dishman and his staff used the spring game to evaluate backups, keeping most starters sidelined. Quarterbacks Cam'Ron McCoy and Cordell Rodgers, along with the offensive line and running backs, did not play. McCoy assisted Coach Harold Smith on the sidelines with the play calls and strategizing with his offensive teammates.

"We got out of what we wanted to get out of it. It was mostly our twos and threes going through the spring game, trying to get some quality backups from our ones. And I think we were able to see who's going to come out on top for us, our twos," Dishman told HBCU Legends after the game on Saturday.

Offense Impressed at Times

The offense sparked at key moments, carving up the field with crisp yardage and big completions. Receivers Chanze Harris, Sean Johnson, and tight end Xavier Phipps consistently found separation, and the unit delivered two aerial scores in the red zone.

Apr. 11, 2026; Texas Southern Spring Game 2026 at Alexander Durley Stadium on TSU campus; Marron 18, White 16; Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Quarterbacks Jeremiah Harrell and Nelson Peterson showed precision under pressure, making accurate throws and extending plays. Safety Jaheim Miller sealed the game with a late interception.

Special Teams Shows Promise

Special teams delivered a jolt of excitement. When asked about No. 10 at kicker, Dishman, true to form, kept the name under wraps but immediately and enthusiastically praised the discovery.

"He's a good find, isn't he?” Coach Dishman said and smiled.

TSU Spring Game: Kicker No. 10 was a great addition for a Tigers team who struggled with field goals. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Early Tiger Standouts

Beyond the spring game fireworks, several Tigers turned heads throughout the entire spring practice period. Wide receiver Roriyon Richardson commanded special attention from Dishman.

"Roriyon Richardson is coming back with a vengeance. I think he's been very good for us. Cam’Ron [McCoy] has been good. He has shown a lot of leadership for us," Dishman said.

Tight end Kordell Rodgers also earned recognition from Dishman, who noted his established role on the roster.

"Kordell has been very, very good. He’s already a great player and I know that we're just trying to get at least two more years out of him before someone comes and snatches him," Dishman said.

Cornerback Quinton Murray shone, drawing high praise. Dishman is confident Murray will earn all-SWAC recognition.

"He's a stud. He's a guy that I'm expecting to make all-SWAC. He's got great ball skills, he can run. He's what you want as a corner — he can play the field and he can play the boundary."

Apr. 11, 2026; Texas Southern defensive coordinator Scott Vestal talks with the media after the Spring Game at Alexander Durley Stadium on TSU campus; Marron 18, White 16; Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

New Defensive Coordinator Scott Vestal Brings Continuity

A key offseason change was hiring Scott Vestal as defensive coordinator. Dishman described Vestal, a longtime acquaintance, as a steady influence for the Tigers' coaching staff.

"Scott has brought continuity within the defense, within the coaching staff. He's a very smart individual who knows football and is able to get our guys in the right place at the right time," Dishman said.

Vestal, who previously worked at Rice in Houston, said he could not pass up the opportunity when Dishman called.

"To be honest, it was Coach Dishman. He reached out, and he's a guy I've known for quite a while, for about a decade. When he called and offered me the opportunity, it was just one I couldn't pass up. Especially being in Houston — first time since Rice," Vestal said.

"What I didn't know coming in was just how good the coaching staff that was already in place defensively, and how high the character of the team. And that's what's going to help carry us to victory this next fall."

TSU Spring Game: Quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy was assisting calling plays for the Tigers offense at the 2026 Spring Game in Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Defense Eyes Elevated Floor

Vestal spotlighted several players across the defensive roster who have stood out this spring.

"The D-line overall really, really adjusted well. And there's reinforcements coming in — Jamal, Garfield, Joseph, those guys have been really, really good. The linebackers, Donovan [Jones] and [Aaron] Kizze, have really stood out. The safety position, we've really raised the floor a lot. I don't think we've reached our ceiling, but our floor is definitely elevated. And at the corner, MJ and Amari have stood out to me," Vestal said.

Building on Last Year's Finish

A heartbreaking one-point loss to Prairie View A&M and a 0-3 start could have ended the Tigers' season. Instead, they regrouped and finished 6-2, clinching a hard-earned winning record.

Despite the strong finish, questions linger about what might have been if TSU had started faster. These will motivate the offseason and fall camp.

Texas Southern opens the 2026 season in late August when Coach Trei Oliver and North Carolina Central storm into Houston for the season opener, setting the stage for a fresh chapter in Dishman's tenure.

TSU Spring Game: Former TSU defensive end Michael Akins was in attendance at the 2026 Spring Game in Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Life after Football for Michael Akins

Michael Akins Is Hanging Up His Cleats — and Ready to Coach

Michael "The Big Nasty" Akins, former Texas Southern defensive end and No. 9, is leaving football after a third torn labrum ended his professional aspirations.

Akins spoke with HBCU Legends at the spring game, reflecting on his HBCU Legacy Bowl experience and what comes next.

A Legacy Bowl Experience Worth Repeating

Earlier this year, Akins participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl, the all-star showcase founded by Doug Williams and Shaq Lawson that spotlights HBCU talent for NFL scouts.

"My Legacy Bowl experience was tremendous. It was about leaving a lasting impact at your respective university. It was a great week — the fellowship, I would do it again, most definitely. To all the guys, if you have the opportunity to go play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl, I encourage you. They treat you good, you get a lot of stuff, you have a great time, great ball," Akins said.

Medically Retiring, Eyes on Coaching

Despite his strong showing in New Orleans, a third labral tear has forced Akins into medical retirement. Rather than lament what might have been, he is channeling his energy toward giving back to the game.

"Unfortunately, I did hang up the cleats. Medically retiring — I tore my labrum again for the third time. Just looking forward to giving back. Coach Nichols always said he [God] blessed you to bless others. So I always did take that to heart. I have decided to step away from the game and go back to mentoring and coaching. So I am pursuing coaching," Akins said.

Coach Charles Nichols, Chief of Staff, words made an impact. Akins teaches while pursuing coaching and is open to any position and actively contacting programs.

"Just waiting on the coaching job to open up for me. Coaches, anywhere — if this video reaches you, do feel free to reach out," he said.

Coaches looking to connect with Akins can find him on social media.

*Written by David Hill (intern) and Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends

FAQs on TSU Football the Spring

When was the Texas Southern spring game in 2026?

The 2026 Texas Southern spring game was held on April 11 at Alexander Durley Stadium in Houston.

What was the score of the Texas Southern spring game?

The Maroon defeated the White 18-16 in a closely contested spring game.

Who is the Texas Southern defensive coordinator in 2026?

Scott Vestal is the new defensive coordinator for the Texas Southern Tigers, hired by head coach Cris Dishman ahead of the 2026 season.

Who are the quarterbacks competing for the starting job at Texas Southern?

Quarterbacks Cam'Ron McCoy, Jeremiah Harrell, and Nelson Peterson have all been in the mix during spring practice and the spring game.

Who are the top players to watch for Texas Southern football in 2026?

Key players to watch include cornerback Quentin Mar, tight end Cordell Rodgers, quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy, and receiver Roriyon Richardson, all of whom received recognition from head coach Cris Dishman this spring.

What happened to Michael Akins after Texas Southern?

Former TSU defensive end Michael Akins medically retired after tearing his labrum for the third time. He is currently teaching and pursuing a career in coaching. Coaches can reach him on X at @michaeljayline_7 or on Instagram at @hardworking.