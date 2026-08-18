Texas Southern Students, Athletes and Alumni Protest Ahead of Regents Vote on AD, Basketball Coach

HOUSTON – Tensions over Texas Southern University's search for a new men's basketball coach and athletic director reached campus on Tuesday. Student-athletes, students, and alums gathered at the administration building to protest before Wednesday's Board of Regents vote.

The protest happened at noon on the second day of Texas Southern's 2026 fall semester. It was the latest public pushback against President James W. Crawford III's recommendation for the men's basketball program.

Players from the Tigers men's basketball team joined the protest, sharing concerns that Seton Hall assistant Corey Lowery might replace interim head coach Shyrone Chatman.

Crawford has recommended Lowery to be Texas Southern's next head men's basketball coach. The Board of Regents must approve his appointment.

The board will also review Crawford's pick for the university's next vice president and athletic director.

TSU Students and alumni protest ahead of the Board of Regents vote on the head basketball coach and athletic director. | David Hill, HBCU Legends Contributor

PLAYERS BACK CHATMAN

Texas Southern has not had a permanent men's basketball coach since Johnny Jones left in April to join Will Wade's staff at LSU.

Chatman has led the team as interim coach during this transition, helping recruit players and get the Tigers ready for the upcoming season.

UPDATE: PRESIDENT CRAWFORD'S MEETING WITH PLAYERS FROM DAVID HILL

Players entered the President’s Suite about 50 minutes ago and went into another office, but it’s unclear who they’re speaking with right now. The President does not appear to be present at this time while we still wait. — David Hill IV (@DavidHillreport) August 18, 2026

When players suggested that Chatman remain as head coach for the upcoming season to give him a full opportunity to prove himself, President Crawford declined by saying, “Why waste a year?” according to multiple sources. https://t.co/VU3hDj3MFk — David Hill IV (@DavidHillreport) August 18, 2026

Meeting has concluded, with the players sitting down with President Crawford.



I’m told by multiple sources in attendance that President Crawford reaffirmed his desire to hire Seton Hall assistant coach Corey Lowery as the program’s next head coach. — David Hill IV (@DavidHillreport) August 18, 2026

With classes now started, players and supporters are worried about the timing and possible effects of another leadership change.

Earlier, the players showed their support for Chatman in a letter to Crawford, which they also shared with HBCU Legends. They said their connections with Chatman and his staff were a big reason they chose Texas Southern.

Tuesday's protest brought these concerns straight to the administration building.

For the players, the main issue is maintaining consistency.

Chatman spent the offseason recruiting, building relationships, and getting the team ready for the 2026-27 season. If the Board of Regents approves Lowery, a new coach would take over after the fall semester has already started.

Texas Southern leaders have not explained how they would handle a possible switch from Chatman to Lowery at this point in the school year and the basketball season.

TSU Students Protest | David Hill, HBCU Legends Contributor

QUESTIONS ABOUT LOWERY'S CANDIDACY

Some Texas Southern alumni also oppose Lowery's candidacy.

Several alumni told HBCU Legends they have questions about how Lowery was chosen and how his résumé compares with those of other candidates reviewed by the search firm and committee.

Lowery is now an assistant coach at Seton Hall under head coach Shaheen Holloway. He was also head coach at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and has held several other college coaching jobs.

However, some Texas Southern supporters wonder why Lowery became a top candidate so late and worry that changing coaches now could disrupt the chemistry Chatman has built with the team and staff.

These questions matter more now because of the timing.

Classes started Monday. The Tigers have their roster set, players are on campus, and preparations for the new season are underway.

If Lowery is approved, Texas Southern would have to make a coaching change while the school year is already in progress.

REGENTS FACE WEDNESDAY VOTE

The protest puts more pressure on the Board of Regents before Wednesday's meeting.

The board is expected to review Crawford's choices for both head men's basketball coach and vice president and athletic director.

The protest at the administration building shows these decisions are no longer just for search committees or board meetings. Players, students, and alums are now openly asking to have their concerns heard before the regents vote.

For the men's basketball players, this issue is urgent. Their coach, staff, and even the direction of their season could change after they've already arrived and started classes.

Wednesday's vote will decide if Texas Southern goes with Crawford's recommended candidates or if the opposition leads the Board of Regents to choose a different path.

HBCU Legends will continue to follow this story at Texas Southern University and share more details as they come in.