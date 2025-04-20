Texas Southern Tigers Football Schedule | 2025
HBCU football team from Texas Southern University's schedule for the 2025 season.
HOUSTON - The complete 2025 football schedule for the Texas Southern Tigers, including dates, times (TBA), locations, opponents, and notes on special games or tournaments. We will update the times as soon as they are announced by the HBCU football team.
"Our goals remain the same," Coach Cris Dishman told HBCU Legends. "Beat the school up north [Prairie View A&M], win the SWAC, win the West [division], and go to Atlanta." When he speaks of Atlanta, he's referring to becoming the SWAC representatives in the 2025 Celebration Bowl in December."
2025 TEXAS SOUTHERN TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
- Apr. 12 (Sat), 1 PM CT, Home vs. Spring Game, Houston, Texas (Alexander Durley Stadium)
- Aug. 30 (Sat), TBA, Home vs. Prairie View A&M, Houston, Texas (Shell Energy Stadium)
- Sept. 6 (Sat), TBA, Away at California, Berkeley, Calif.
- Sept. 13 (Sat), TBA, Home vs. Lamar, Houston, Texas (Shell Energy Stadium)
- Sept. 27 (Sat), TBA, Away at Mississippi Valley State, Itta Bena, Miss. (Rice-Totten Stadium)
- Oct. 4 (Sat), TBA, Home vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Houston, Texas (Shell Energy Stadium)
- Oct. 11 (Sat), TBA, Away at Grambling State, Grambling, La. (Robinson Stadium)
- Oct. 18 (Sat), TBA, Home vs. Virginia University of Lynchburg, Houston, Texas (Alexander Durley Stadium)
- Nov. 1 (Sat), TBA, Home vs. Alcorn State, Houston, Texas (Shell Energy Stadium)
- Nov. 8 (Sat), TBA, Away at Alabama State, Montgomery, Ala. (Hornet Stadium)
- Nov. 15 (Sat), TBA, Away at Southern University, Baton Rouge, La. (A.W. Mumford Stadium)
- Nov. 22 (Sat), TBA, Home vs. Alabama A&M, Houston, Texas (Shell Energy Stadium)
Texas Southern Football Coaching Staff
- Cris Dishman – Head Coach
- Steven Smith – Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line
- Billy Parker – Defensive Coordinator / Defensive Backs
- Jerwin Wilson – Assistant Head Coach / Wide Receivers / Recruiting
- Zerick Rollins – Pass Game Coordinator / Quarterbacks
- Derrick Mathews – NFL Liaison / Linebackers
- Matthew Passwaters – Defensive Line
- Kimble Anders – Running Backs / NFL Liaison
- DeShawn Haney – Tight Ends
- Billy Owens – Special Teams Coordinator / Assistant Wide Receivers
- Jonas Seawright – Director of Human Performance / Defensive Line
- Justin Sorrell – Director of Human Performance
- Charles Nichols – Chief of Staff / Football Operations
- Harold Smith – Co-Quarterbacks / Alumni Relations
- Anthony Joubert – Football Equipment Manager
- Derek Morton – Offensive Assistant
- Isaac Williams – Student Assistant / Defensive Assistant
- Dante Proctor, Jr. – Offensive Assistant
- Tim Walton, Jr. – Defensive Assistant
- Jack Nance – Defensive Assistant
Key Schedule Notes
- The Tigers will open and close their season at home.
- Texas Southern will have six home games, the most since the 2012 football season.
- Coach Dishman will have two bye weeks to rest the Tigers this season: Sept. 20 and Oct. 25.
- The Tiger hope defend their Labor Day Classic victory against Prairie View A&M from last season. The Homecoming matchup with Virginia University of Lynchburg will be a repeat of last season.
- The Tigers will face FBS opponent California on the road and have a non-conference FCS matchup with Lamar at home.
