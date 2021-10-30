Texas Southern-UAPB Halftime Report
Halftime report of the SWAC confrontation between Arkansas-Pine Bluff versus Texas Southern on Oct. 30. in Houston, TX at PNC Stadium.
FIRST-HALF RUNDOWN
UAPB - 1st Drive
- Perry was 3/4 60 yards on the drive.
- Johnson had 1 reception for 55 yards.
- 8 plays, 73 yards, 2:51
- Piwiniczka FG Good
UAPB 3, TSU 0
TSU -1st Drive
3-and-oiut
UAPB - 2nd Drive
- Moving the football on the Tigers.
- 4th down attempt was completed, but fumbled.
- TSU recovered at the 33-yard line.
TSU - 2nd Drive
- Body with the QB keeper on 1st down.
- Body is showing off his strong arm on a 3rd play play.
- TSU up-tempo on the drive is working against UAPB.
- Body with another keeper; fumbled an RPO.
- Body found Jonathan Giles towards the left-corner of the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Garcia added the extra point.
- 11 plays, 67 yards, 3:50 off the clock
UAPB 3, TSU 7 - 4:57 in the 1st Qtr.
UAPB - 3rd Drive
- Big sack by TSU and penalties stopped the drive.
TSU - 3rd Drive
- Body tossed his 2nd touchdown.
- Andrew Body pass complete to Jyrin Johnson for 48 yards to the UAPB0, 1ST DOWN TXSO, TOUCHDOWN. (Ric. Garcia III kick attempt good.)
- TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 2 plays 48 yards 0:34
UAPB 3, TSU 14
UAPB - 4th Drive
- TSU blocked the field goal.
TSU - 4th Drive
Drive stalled.
UAPB - 5th Drive
3-and-out
TSU - 5th Drive
- TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 6 plays 53 yards 2:15
UAPB 3, TSU 21
UAPB - 6th Drive
- Drive Stalled
TSU - 6th Drive
- Body threw his 3rd touchdown.
- Andrew Body pass complete to Jonathan Giles for 5 yards to the UAPB0, TOUCHDOWN. (Ric. Garcia III kick attempt good.)
- TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 10 plays 48 yards 3:30
UAPB 3, TSU 28
UAPB - 7th Drive
- Drive Stalled
TSU - 7th Drive
FG missed before halftime.
HALFTIME SCORE
TSU leads 28-3 over UAPB.
STANDOUT PLAYERS
TSU
- Andrew Body: 9/15, 125 yards, 4 touchdowns; 9 rushes, 87 yards
- Johnson: 1 rec, 48 yards, 1 TD
- Giles: 3 rec., 29 yards, 2 TD
- Davis: 2 rec., 29 yards, 1 TD
UAPB
- S. Perry: 15/21, 185 yards
- Johnson: 1 rec., 55 yards
- Wilkes: 4 rec. 41 yards
- Hill: 1 rec., 28 yards
- Britten: 8 rushes, 43 yards