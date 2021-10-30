Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Texas Southern-UAPB Halftime Report

    Halftime report of the SWAC confrontation between Arkansas-Pine Bluff versus Texas Southern on Oct. 30. in Houston, TX at PNC
    Author:

    Halftime report of the SWAC confrontation between Arkansas-Pine Bluff versus Texas Southern on Oct. 30. in Houston, TX at PNC Stadium.

    FIRST-HALF RUNDOWN

    UAPB - 1st Drive

    • Perry was 3/4 60 yards on the drive.
    • Johnson had 1 reception for 55 yards.
    • 8 plays, 73 yards, 2:51 
    • Piwiniczka FG Good

    UAPB 3, TSU 0

    TSU -1st Drive

    3-and-oiut

    UAPB - 2nd Drive

    • Moving the football on the Tigers.
    • 4th down attempt was completed, but fumbled.
    • TSU recovered at the 33-yard line.
    TSU - 2nd Drive

    • Body with the QB keeper on 1st down.
    • Body is showing off his strong arm on a 3rd play play.
    • TSU up-tempo on the drive is working against UAPB.
    • Body with another keeper; fumbled an RPO.
    • Body found Jonathan Giles towards the left-corner of the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown pass.  Garcia added the extra point.
    • 11 plays, 67 yards, 3:50 off the clock

    UAPB 3, TSU 7  - 4:57 in the 1st Qtr.

    UAPB - 3rd Drive

    • Big sack by TSU and penalties stopped the drive.

    TSU - 3rd Drive

    • Body tossed his 2nd touchdown.
    • Andrew Body pass complete to Jyrin Johnson for 48 yards to the UAPB0, 1ST DOWN TXSO, TOUCHDOWN. (Ric. Garcia III kick attempt good.)
    • TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 2 plays 48 yards 0:34

    UAPB 3, TSU 14

    UAPB - 4th Drive

    • TSU blocked the field goal.
    TSU - 4th Drive

    Drive stalled.

    UAPB - 5th Drive

    3-and-out

    TSU - 5th Drive

    •     TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 6 plays 53 yards 2:15

    UAPB 3, TSU 21

    UAPB - 6th Drive

    • Drive Stalled

    TSU - 6th Drive

    • Body threw his 3rd touchdown.
    • Andrew Body pass complete to Jonathan Giles for 5 yards to the UAPB0, TOUCHDOWN. (Ric. Garcia III kick attempt good.)
    • TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 10 plays 48 yards 3:30

    UAPB 3, TSU 28

    UAPB - 7th Drive

    • Drive Stalled

    TSU - 7th Drive

    FG missed before halftime.

    HALFTIME SCORE 

    TSU leads 28-3 over UAPB.

    STANDOUT PLAYERS

    TSU

    • Andrew Body: 9/15, 125 yards, 4 touchdowns; 9 rushes, 87 yards
    • Johnson: 1 rec, 48 yards, 1 TD
    • Giles: 3 rec., 29 yards, 2 TD
    • Davis: 2 rec., 29 yards, 1 TD

    UAPB

    • S. Perry: 15/21, 185 yards
    • Johnson: 1 rec., 55 yards
    • Wilkes: 4 rec. 41 yards
    • Hill: 1 rec., 28 yards
    • Britten: 8 rushes, 43 yards

