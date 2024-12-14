The Gospel According To Coach Chennis Berry: Celebration Bowl Radio Row Interview
ATLANTA — The 'Gospel According to Chennis Berry" is as distinctive as the growl of his voice. He opened the 2024 Celebration Bowl's pregame press conference with a nearly six-minute passionate sermonette about his journey and the South Carolina State team.
At Friday's radio interview with HBCU Legends, Berry continued diving into his philosophy of process over outcome, unwavering faith, and the incredible journey.
"We'll be ready when that ball kicks off at 12:06," Berry said. "We'll be ready to rock and roll."
Today, he and the Bulldogs are on the precipice of winning the Celebration Bowl. Most of all, he'll be recognized as one of the first coaches to lead a team to the 2024 Division 1 HBCU Football National Championship crown in his first season.
"You got to run your own race, man. You got to write your own story."
The South Carolina State Bulldogs are the 2024 MEAC Football Champions. They arrive at the Celebration Bowl with a 9-2 and 5-0 in the conference with a vision to make history as the 3.5-point underdogs to Jackson State.