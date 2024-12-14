HBCU Legends

The Gospel According To Coach Chennis Berry: Celebration Bowl Radio Row Interview

The South Carolina State Bulldogs leader seeks to make history in the Celebration Bowl.

Kyle T. Mosley

Chennis Berry
Chennis Berry / Credit: HBCU Legends
In this story:

ATLANTA — The 'Gospel According to Chennis Berry" is as distinctive as the growl of his voice. He opened the 2024 Celebration Bowl's pregame press conference with a nearly six-minute passionate sermonette about his journey and the South Carolina State team.

At Friday's radio interview with HBCU Legends, Berry continued diving into his philosophy of process over outcome, unwavering faith, and the incredible journey.

"We'll be ready when that ball kicks off at 12:06," Berry said. "We'll be ready to rock and roll."

Today, he and the Bulldogs are on the precipice of winning the Celebration Bowl. Most of all, he'll be recognized as one of the first coaches to lead a team to the 2024 Division 1 HBCU Football National Championship crown in his first season.

"You got to run your own race, man. You got to write your own story."

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are the 2024 MEAC Football Champions. They arrive at the Celebration Bowl with a 9-2 and 5-0 in the conference with a vision to make history as the 3.5-point underdogs to Jackson State.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football