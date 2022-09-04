The HBCU Vibe on Full Display at 2022 Aggie-Eagle Classic

The “HBCU flavor, a whole different vibe,” Lamont Germany once said. Morgan State's play-by-play announcer made the distinction between other colleges and universities in comparison to HBCUs.

His thoughts captivated me to consider the history, culture, and pride of HBCUs are like no other, and the world is continuing to take notice.

The Football Game Didn't Disappoint

This year's Aggie-Eagle Classic matchup between the North Carolina A&T Aggies and North Carolina Central (NCCU) Eagles is the 100th installment and has been recoined as the 2022 Duke's Mayo Classic.

HBCU game atmosphere was on full display from the teams, marching bands, dancers, students, and alums cheering at the 100th matchup.

They played the 2022 Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in front of 35,798 fans. The arena proved to be the perfect venue for such a historical event.

North Carolina Central defeated North Carolina A&T 28 - 13 in a contest where NCCU quarterback Davius Richard was the difference maker.

He accounted for by accounting for all four Eagle touchdowns.

Richard finished the game completing 20-of-32 passes and two passing touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Host City Charlotte Celebrates an Historic Milestone

The city of Charlotte, NC, organized and hosted several events laden with HBCU flavor and culture to celebrate this historic milestone. Festivities kicked off with the "Mad Miles HBCU Pride Run," which entailed a race that featured current students, alumni, the amazing NCCU cheerleaders, and numerous supporters. In addition to promoting HBCUs and health & wellness, this event had the contagious energy of a homecoming pep rally.

Charlotte's Mayor Vi Lyles was in attendance, and in one of the highlights of this event, she strongly emboldened the charged-up group of participants to "have a damn good time." As a woman of color and the mayor of a major U.S. city, Lyles' fondly embraced the commemoration of the Aggie-Eagle classic alongside HBCU culture at large.

Cornell Jones, founder of the "Mad Miles Run Club" and Winston Salem State Alum, expressed excitement to sponsor and hold such an event. "Today we knew it was going to be something special, celebrating HBCUs, celebrating the Aggie-Eagle classic. It's just amazing the cheerleaders out here from North Carolina Central, and the people are out here representing their HBCUs which is a joy to me as a Winston-Salem State alum." Jones remarked, who simply wanted to commence this 100th-anniversary milestone in style.

Growing Awareness Through Unification

In my discussions in and around the various events, a consistent theme radiated with participants and the people of Charlotte: Unity. The expression to unify was also a consistent message of an eagerness to gain increased knowledge of HBCU culture and flavor.

Many of the weekend's events were coordinated by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, the hosting organization for the game. During an interview with Miller Yoho, Director of Communications and Marketing for Charlotte Sports Foundation, echoed similar sentiments regarding unity and enlightenment.

Yoho, a caucasian, attended predominantly white institutions and referenced that HBCU bands "are better" than PWIs. However, he then became serious in identifying how Charlotte Sports Foundation is putting words to action.

"The opportunity to host an HBCU classic like this and discover that it's the 100th anniversary; we've been planning in-depth and wanting to get it right. Not in the idea of imitating what happens on campus or trying to make it our own; we just want to elevate this and take it to a larger crowd. The city of Charlotte, the Carolina Panthers, their stadium, and everyone involved provided a canvas for these two universities to receive the attention they deserve, " Yoho noted.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation also made a $100,000 donation to the 100 Black Men of Charlotte organization that will benefit the greater Charlotte African American community to put a cap on a phenomenal weekend.

Additionally, it was made known that the Aggie-Eagle Classic game will be returning to the city of Charlotte in 2027.

Overall, both universities should walk away feeling proud for such a fantastic weekend and turnout while thanking the City of Charlotte for being incredible hosts.

See you in 2027.