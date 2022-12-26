The Prime Blueprint: Will HBCUs Follow Or Challenge Deion Sanders' Model?

HOUSTON — History was met with a confluence of negativity and outrage that distorted the magnitude of the moment when Deion Sanders ascended from ranks of the HBCUs to become a Power 5 head coach.

A barrage of criticism and cynicism negated what legendary coaches like Eddie Robinson, John Merritt, W. C. Gorden, Jake Gaither, and Merino Casem would have praised — but most failed to embrace and acknowledge the achievement.

A BRILLIANT CAREER MOVE

It was a brilliant power play by Sanders.

It's common for coaches, particularly in college football, to move between different programs or levels of competition. Although Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for the University of Colorado is perceived to be a negative development for HBCU football, it isn't the case.

Since Coach Prime's departure from Jackson State, the HBCU football movement will continue, and its momentum will flow into next season. Jackson State has seen a few calculated defections with Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and other players entering the transfer portal for Colorado. Ultimately, new head coach T.C. Taylor and other HBCU coaches have had firm commitments from recruits before, during, and after National Signing Day.

Coach Prime's value as a bold advocate and fearless mouthpiece was only part of the resurgence in HBCU football. Was he a critical element? Yes, without a shadow of a doubt. He challenged traditional thinking and acceptance of mediocrity. More importantly, he set a new standard for HBCU football which raised the level of competition and drew interest from broadcasters, networks, media, and corporations.

His blueprint was set and televised for HBCU coaches, and department directors to follow, adapt, or implement.

SELL OUT OR ARCHITECT?

Sanders didn't sell out. Instead, he laid out the future of HBCU football.

"The movement don't start with a man. Although it may have started like that. But the movement is going to continue with a plan." Deion Sanders' final remarks to HBCU media at the Celebration Bowl.

It's time for the torch to be passed to another.

Dr. King said it best on April 3, 1968, the night before his tragic assassination. "Longevity has its place...I've seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the promised land."

Comparatively, history bares the stories transformative leaders left and never saw beyond the mountaintops. In Sanders' words, it was time to be "elevated" instead of waiting to be "terminated." Whatever his motives, we shouldn't lose faith in the evolution of Black College Sports.

TIME TO MOVE ON

It's time to move. Deion Sanders may never grace the HBCU football sidelines again. Nevertheless, it's important to recognize his contributions while serving as head coach at Jackson State. He helped to bring attention to our sports programs and sparked discussions for financial solvency and brand potency among our HBCU programs.

HBCU football has existed for over 100 years and the fight to strive for greatness predates Sanders' tenure, and it will continue with the current and new crop of coaches in the HBCU landscape.

What's and who's next?

We shall see.