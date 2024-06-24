The SWAC Officially Announced The 24 Student-Athletes Participating In This Year's SWAC Football Media Day
HOUSTON - Today, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced that 24 student-athletes will attend the annual SWAC Football Media Day at 10:00 AM CT in Sheraton Birmingham on Tuesday, July 16. Every head coach of the twelve-member football teams will participate with the players and be available for interviews with the media to discuss the upcoming 2024 regular season.
Several players' names immediately catch your attention, such as Andrew Body (Alabama State), Donovan Eaglin (Alabama A&M), Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M), Myles Crawley (Grambling State), Esaias Guthrie (Jackson State), Raymond Woodie III (Bethune-Cookman), Kelvin Dean Jr. (Florida A&M), Shemar Savage (Prairie View A&M), and Jacob Williams (Texas Southern).
The conversations should be interesting among the new coaches Cris Dishman (Texas Southern), Mickey Joseph (Grambling State), James Colzie III (Florida A&M), Terrence Graves (Southern), and Cedric Thomas (Alcorn State).
A complete list of the student-athletes slated to attend is listed below:
Alabama A&M
Donovan Eaglin, Running Back
Emari Pait, Defensive Back
Alabama State
Andrew Body, Quarterback
James Burgess, Defensive Back
Alcorn State
Tavarious Griffin, Tight End
Malachi Bailey, Defensive Line
Bethune-Cookman
Raymond Woodie III, Defensive Back
Trevaris Hammond, Offensive Line
Florida A&M
Kendall Bohler, Defensive Back
Kelvin Dean Jr., Running Back
Grambling State
Myles Crawley, Quarterback
Quintin Talley, Defensive Back
Jackson State
Esaias Guthrie, Defensive Back
Evan Henry, Offensive Line
Mississippi Valley State
Kerrick Ross, Wide Receiver
Jordan Bussey, Defensive Line
Prairie View A&M
CJ Pressley, Defensive End
Shemar Savage, Wide Receiver
Southern
Chandler Whitfield, Wide Receiver
Ckelby Givens, Defensive End
Texas Southern
Jacob Williams, Linebacker
Mehdi Torrence, Offensive Line
University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Elijah Jenkins, Defensive End
Daemon Dawkins, Wide Receiver