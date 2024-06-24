HBCU Legends

The SWAC Officially Announced The 24 Student-Athletes Participating In This Year's SWAC Football Media Day

All of the conference coaches plan to be in attendance at the 2024 SWAC Football Media Day.

Kyle T. Mosley

SWAC Football Media Day
SWAC Football Media Day / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

HOUSTON - Today, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced that 24 student-athletes will attend the annual SWAC Football Media Day at 10:00 AM CT in Sheraton Birmingham on Tuesday, July 16. Every head coach of the twelve-member football teams will participate with the players and be available for interviews with the media to discuss the upcoming 2024 regular season.

Several players' names immediately catch your attention, such as Andrew Body (Alabama State), Donovan Eaglin (Alabama A&M), Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M), Myles Crawley (Grambling State), Esaias Guthrie (Jackson State), Raymond Woodie III (Bethune-Cookman), Kelvin Dean Jr. (Florida A&M), Shemar Savage (Prairie View A&M), and Jacob Williams (Texas Southern).

The conversations should be interesting among the new coaches Cris Dishman (Texas Southern), Mickey Joseph (Grambling State), James Colzie III (Florida A&M), Terrence Graves (Southern), and Cedric Thomas (Alcorn State).

A complete list of the student-athletes slated to attend is listed below:

Alabama A&M

Donovan Eaglin, Running Back

Emari Pait, Defensive Back

Alabama State

Andrew Body, Quarterback 

James Burgess, Defensive Back 

Alcorn State

Tavarious Griffin, Tight End

Malachi Bailey, Defensive Line

Bethune-Cookman

Raymond Woodie III, Defensive Back

Trevaris Hammond, Offensive Line

Florida A&M

Kendall Bohler, Defensive Back

Kelvin Dean Jr., Running Back

Grambling State

Myles Crawley, Quarterback

Quintin Talley, Defensive Back

Jackson State

Esaias Guthrie, Defensive Back

Evan Henry, Offensive Line

Mississippi Valley State

Kerrick Ross, Wide Receiver

Jordan Bussey, Defensive Line

Prairie View A&M

CJ Pressley, Defensive End

Shemar Savage, Wide Receiver

Southern

Chandler Whitfield, Wide Receiver

Ckelby Givens, Defensive End

Texas Southern

Jacob Williams, Linebacker

Mehdi Torrence, Offensive Line

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Elijah Jenkins, Defensive End

Daemon Dawkins, Wide Receiver

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football