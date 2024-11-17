Three Embarrassing Postgame Brawls In SWAC And MEAC Blemishes HBCU Football
HOUSTON - The SWAC suffered another embarrassing postgame brawl on Saturday between the Jackson State and Alabama State football teams. The Tigers defeated the Hornets, 16-10, to clinch the SWAC East division title with the right to host the SWAC Football Championship game on Dec. 7.
The celebration quickly turned into an uncontrollable scene between the SWAC East foes. Videos posted on social media show players and some coaches being shoved, punched, and tossed to the ground during the melee.
Alabama State issued the following statement from the school's President, Quinton T. Ross:
"Alabama State University is deeply disappointed by the actions of some members of our football team involved in a physical altercation following the football game versus Jackson State University, aired on national television. This behavior does not reflect the values, standards, or rich legacy of our esteemed institution.
The University is currently conducting a thorough review of the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with our policies.
We thank our supporters, alumni, and stakeholders for their understanding as we address this matter. Together, we will continue to uphold the proud tradition of Alabama State University."
This latest brawl became the third incident in one week - two in the SWAC and one in the MEAC.
LAST WEEK'S POSTGAME FIGHTS IN THE SWAC AND MEAC
A postgame altercation between North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and Howard University happened on Friday, Nov. 15. The incident has marked the second consecutive week of postgame violence in the sport. Just as the SWAC acted last week, the conflict prompted a swift response from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and raised concerns about player conduct and safety.
MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills prepared this statement about the incident:
"The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is conducting a comprehensive review of the postgame altercation that occurred following the Howard vs. North Carolina Central football game on Friday, November 15.
"This was a very unfortunate incident, and we are taking it with the utmost seriousness," said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills. "The MEAC holds its student-athletes, coaches, and staff to the highest standards of sportsmanship and professionalism. We are committed to thoroughly reviewing this matter and will take appropriate disciplinary action based on our findings."
The MEAC will issue an official statement upon completing its review, which will include an evaluation of video footage of the incident and reports from game officials, neutral observers, coaches, athletic staff, and the student-athletes involved."
Again, the MEAC's review will include:
- Evaluation of video footage
- Reports from game officials and neutral observers
- Statements from coaches, athletic staff, and involved student-athletes
Following Florida A&M's Week 11 loss to Prairie View, players were involved in an altercation on Saturday, Nov. 9. A video shows a FAMU fan and player entering the stands while the Prairie View A&M marching band plays the school's song during the 5th quarter.
In response to the Florida A&M-Prairie View A&M incident, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) quickly announced "suspensions and institutional fines stemming from a postgame altercation." The statement noted, "In accordance with league bylaws and sports regulations, the Conference Office has levied a fine against Florida A&M in the amount of $25,000.00, along with a fine against Prairie View A&M in the amount of $25,000.00."
These incidents highlight several critical issues in HBCU football:
- Player Emotions: The heightened emotions, particularly for players nearing the end of their football careers, and rivalries may have contributed to these adverse situations. Still, coaches have to become aware of the conditions.
- Safety Concerns: The safety of players, staff, and spectators is paramount and is being jeopardized by these altercations.
- Institutional Responsibility: Coaches and athletic directors are responsible for educating players on emotional control and sportsmanship.
- Conference Oversight: The MEAC and SWAC face challenges in maintaining order and sportsmanship across their member institutions.
- Financial Repercussions: The hefty fines imposed by the SWAC demonstrate the serious financial consequences of such incidents.
The recent series of altercations and problems at Homecoming events highlight the need for HBCU sports events to remain a celebration of athletic achievement and cultural pride, not a platform for conflict.
These are young adults who are going to make mistakes. Implementing more effective player education programs, enhancing security measures, enforcing stricter penalties, and promoting a culture of respect and professionalism should be enacted as soon as possible. Especially as the road to the 2024 Celebration Bowl is closely upon us.