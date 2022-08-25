Skip to main content

Tony Dungy Praises Father, Tuskegee's Red Tails Classic, HBCU Football

Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach praised his father's service and the Tuskegee Red Tails Classic.

Tony Dungy said his father Wilbur would always tell him, "excellence can be hindered, but excellence can't be stopped."

The first black head coach to win a Super Bowl and Pro Football Hall of Famer knew his father served in World War II, but he didn't realize his father was one of the famous Tuskegee Airmen.

Tony Dungy

"I knew he had enlisted in the Air Force, fought in World War II, but I really was, I guess, too young to get the context, and he didn't talk about it a lot," Dungy noted. "Then at his funeral. One of his lifelong friends stood up and talked about one of the proudest moments for them was my dad going into the Tuskegee Airmen. And as soon as he said that, the light bulb went on for me."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His father was humble and loved education. Although he did not attend an HBCU after WWII, Dr. Wibur Dungy received "his bachelor's and master's degrees from The University of Michigan, and his doctorate from Michigan State University." He was a proponent of HBCUs.

Dr. Wilbur Dungy

"My dad loved education. He would be proud of what this means for HBCUs. He taught me that there was a time that was the only place many African American students could go to get the education that he so much valued. And so I think he'd be doubly proud that the red tails are getting recognized, and also that this really benefits education at this Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Dungy mentioned.

The 2nd Annual Boeing Red Tails Classic between Tuskegee Tigers and Fort Valley State Wildcats will take place at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, at 6:00 PM CT on Sept. 4. Tickets for the event are listed on the Tuskegee University's website. ESPNU will televise the contest.

Dungy concluded, "I would love to see the Red Tails classic kind of become that inaugural game of the season that everyone looks forward to that says, hey, this is going to kick off the college football season. I'd love to see it nationally televised, and everyone have it on their radar, and really kind of celebrate two tremendous traditions. Those airmen and their service and what they meant to our country, and then the HBCU coaches and players who did so much for college football and NFL football."

Michael Wilbon
Golf

Grant Thornton Will Partner with Six HBCU Golf Programs, Michael Wilbon is Ambassador

By Kyle T. Mosley
FadBlxNVQAAEVRy.jfif
Football

NFL's 3rd Annual HBCU Open House, Roundtable

By Kyle T. Mosley
Byron Allen
Football

Byron Allen: 'Historic Deal' HBCU GO Deals With the SWAC, CIAA 'Long Overdue'

By Kyle T. Mosley
Charlie Frazier
Football

Texas Southern Great, NFL Player Charley Frazier Dies at 83

By Kyle T. Mosley
Rice at MVSU
Football

Jerry Rice: HBCUs 'We Have Always Proven Ourselves'

By Kyle T. Mosley
Morgan Price
Gymnastics

Morgan Price Follows Her Dream of Becoming an HBCU Gymnast at Fisk

By Kyle T. Mosley
RICE MVSU 3w
Football

Jerry Rice Says 'Still a Lot to Get Done at Mississippi Valley State University'

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_18728588_168388561_lowres
Football

2022 HBCU Football Season Predictions from HBCU-PSMA

By Kyle T. Mosley