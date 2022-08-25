Tony Dungy Praises Father, Tuskegee's Red Tails Classic, HBCU Football

Tony Dungy said his father Wilbur would always tell him, "excellence can be hindered, but excellence can't be stopped."

The first black head coach to win a Super Bowl and Pro Football Hall of Famer knew his father served in World War II, but he didn't realize his father was one of the famous Tuskegee Airmen.

Oct 5, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Former NFL player and coach Tony Dungy looks on during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

"I knew he had enlisted in the Air Force, fought in World War II, but I really was, I guess, too young to get the context, and he didn't talk about it a lot," Dungy noted. "Then at his funeral. One of his lifelong friends stood up and talked about one of the proudest moments for them was my dad going into the Tuskegee Airmen. And as soon as he said that, the light bulb went on for me."

His father was humble and loved education. Although he did not attend an HBCU after WWII, Dr. Wibur Dungy received "his bachelor's and master's degrees from The University of Michigan, and his doctorate from Michigan State University." He was a proponent of HBCUs.

"My dad loved education. He would be proud of what this means for HBCUs. He taught me that there was a time that was the only place many African American students could go to get the education that he so much valued. And so I think he'd be doubly proud that the red tails are getting recognized, and also that this really benefits education at this Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Dungy mentioned.

The 2nd Annual Boeing Red Tails Classic between Tuskegee Tigers and Fort Valley State Wildcats will take place at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, at 6:00 PM CT on Sept. 4. Tickets for the event are listed on the Tuskegee University's website. ESPNU will televise the contest.

Dungy concluded, "I would love to see the Red Tails classic kind of become that inaugural game of the season that everyone looks forward to that says, hey, this is going to kick off the college football season. I'd love to see it nationally televised, and everyone have it on their radar, and really kind of celebrate two tremendous traditions. Those airmen and their service and what they meant to our country, and then the HBCU coaches and players who did so much for college football and NFL football."