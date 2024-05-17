HBCU Legends

Tracking The HBCU Football Stars Who Made An Impact And Signed Deals With Teams After NFL Rookie Minicamps

We are tracking the HBCU football stars who made an impact and signed deals before or after their rookie minicamp tryouts.

HBCU football stars signed contracts after impressing coaches and decision-makers at NFL rookie minicamps/tryouts last weekend. Here's the list of players HBCU Legends was able to confirm via NFL Transactions.

HBCU Stars Who Signed NFL Rookie Contracts:

    • Mikey Victor (CB), Alabama State - Patriots
    • Terrell Jennings (RB), Florida A&M - Patriots
    • Ian Wheeler (RB), Howard University - Bears
    • Brandon Codrington (DB), North Carolina Central - New York Jets
    • Jarveon Howard (RB), Alcorn State  - Green Bay Packers
    • Marcus Riley (WR), Florida A&M  - New York Jets 
    • Anim Dankwah (OL), Howard University - Philadelphia Eagles 
    • Jordan Toles (DB), Morgan State University - Baltimore Ravens
    • Willis Patrick (DL), Jackson State Graduate transfer to TCU - Los Angeles Chargers 
    • Willie Drew (DB), Virginia State - Carolina Panthers

Various reports state the players listed signed three-year, $2,835,000 contracts.

