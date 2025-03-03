Travis Hunter: Jackson State Was 'One Of The Best Times Of My Life Playing Football'
Travis Hunter is already a legendary HBCU and collegiate football figure in his young sports career. Upon leaving the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Hunter traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to receive the inaugural "Emerging G.O.A.T. Award" at View Pointe Hall in the Muhammad Ali Center.
The newly established award honors the "best young athletes showcasing humanitarian work and excellence in their chosen sport, in the essence of Muhammad Ali." The Heisman Trophy winner is a pioneer, trailblazer, and athlete who connects well with students and fans worldwide through his caring spirit.
During the student-led discussion portion of the presentation, Hunter reminisced about their college years at Jackson State.
"I've been with Coach Prime the whole time, so it it wasn't that much of a difference going from Jackson State to Colorado," Travis Hunter said. "But one thing I say, you have to have confidence in what you're doing and where you're at. So at an HBCU, we had so much confidence. That's probably one of the best times of my life because I as I was playing football, I was growing as a person. I got so many brothers that went to HBCU now. So that team right there, I always feel like that's the best time I had in college because we had a lot of fun. We enjoyed being at HBCU. We enjoyed being inside of our skin."
Hunter is a generational talent who excelled as a dual-threat at Jackson State and Colorado. Eventually, his skillset and durability earned him the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award.
NFL teams and coaches who will be choosing in the upper half of April's draft have already spoken about their reluctance to allow Hunter to display his versatility on both offense and defense. Which could be a huge mistake by those decision makers.
Like it or not, Hunter's real impact is on the playing field, no matter what side of the football. One way to change the culture of losing to a team is to deploy a force-multiplier like Travis Hunter. He's a difference-maker.
ESPN analysts Field Yates, Mel Kiper Jr., and Jordan Reid has Hunter as their No. 1 overall draft prospect. One draft simulator project 99% of the time for Hunter to become a first-round pick, and 72% of simulations slotting him inside the first three selections.
Hunter, like his mentor Deion Sanders, can positively turn around a professional team's fortune. It's difficult to consider why any NFL front office would shy away from Hunter.
If they viewed his switch from Florida State to Jackson State as a mistake, they likely won’t have the confidence to choose one of the most pivotal and instinctual athletes of his kind.
Tennessee, Cleveland, and New York may be on the clock, but so are their front offices should they not select Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, or Cam Ward.