Travis Hunter Selects Jackson State, Deion Sanders Over FSU and Georgia

Travis Hunter selects Jackson State University.

Deion Sanders and Jackson State pulled off the major recruiting coup by landing wide receiver Travis Hunter!

Today, Travis Hunter flipped his earlier commitment to Florida State and decided to sign with Jackson State University. Hunter was the No. 1 player in the country on most schools and recruiting analysts' boards. The Suwanee, Georgia native will head to Jackson State and connect with quarterback and 2021 Jerry Rice Award winner Shedeur Sanders.

The pair should make the "New Kings of the SWAC" a formidable powerhouse in the SWAC and the FCS.