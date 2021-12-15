Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Watch: Travis Hunter Commits to Deion Sanders and Jackson State

    Travis Hunter selects Jackson State University.
    Author:

    Travis Hunter selects Jackson State University.

    Deion Sanders and Jackson State pulled off the major recruiting coup by landing wide receiver Travis Hunter!

    Today, Travis Hunter flipped his earlier commitment to Florida State and decided to sign with Jackson State University. Hunter was the No. 1 player in the country on most schools and recruiting analysts' boards. The Suwanee, Georgia native will head to Jackson State and connect with quarterback and 2021 Jerry Rice Award winner Shedeur Sanders.  

    Read More

    The pair should make the "New Kings of the SWAC" a formidable powerhouse in the SWAC and the FCS.

    Hunter signs
    Football

    Travis Hunter Selects Jackson State, Deion Sanders Over FSU and Georgia

    just now
    Sanders and Hunter
    Football

    Could Deion Sanders, Jackson State 'Flip' No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter?

    40 minutes ago
    Deion Sanders - Gillette X Deion Razor
    Jackson State University

    Deion Sanders and Gillette Partner for Limited-Edition 'Prime' Razor and Jackson State Donations

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16427418_168388561_lowres
    Football

    Jackson State's Deion Sanders Wins Eddie Robinson Award, Best Head Coach in FCS Football

    15 hours ago
    Jackson Comments
    Football

    Grambling Legends, Williams and Harris, Praise the Hue Jackson Hire

    Dec 14, 2021
    Jackson State freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders
    Football

    Five Reasons Why Shedeur Sanders Won and Earned the 2021 Jerry Rice Award

    Dec 14, 2021
    McNair and Hubbard
    Football

    HBCU Legends McNair, Hubbard Join College Football Hall of Fame

    Dec 12, 2021
    Michael Strahan
    Football

    HBCU, NFL Legend Michael Strahan Will Travel Into Space

    Dec 11, 2021