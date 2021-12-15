Could Deion Sanders, Jackson State 'Flip' No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter?

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Could Deion Sanders, Jackson State 'Flip' Travis Hunter?

    Reports have the nation's top recruit, Travis Hunter, considering flipping his commitment to Jackson State University.
    Sanders and Hunter

    Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, left, and JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson
    The Clarion Ledger's reporter, Khari Thompson, told Jeff Lightsy that head coach Deion Sanders may have influenced the nation's top recruit, Travis Hunter, may consider signing with Jackson State over Florida State.

    Lightsy said Hunter was "on the sidelines at a Jackson State game" this fall.

    Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. lists Hunter No.1 on his board and has the wide receiver committing to the Seminoles.    The Collins Hill product is an outstanding young talent.

    Should Hunter flip his commitment to Jackson State, it would be a major coup for Deion Sanders.   

