Skip to main content

Travis Hunter Signs NIL with SoHoodie

Jackson State freshman cornerback Travis Hunter signed a partnership deal with SoHoodie.

SoHoodie—the world’s first patented stand-alone hoodie—announced its first NIL deal today, a collaborative partnership with Jackson State’s Travis Hunter. Hunter’s product line features the slogan “I’m Him.” 

Travis Hunter SoHoodie NIL (2)
Travis Hunter SoHoodie NIL (3)
Travis Hunter SoHoodie NIL (1)
3
Gallery
3 Images

“SoHoodie (made by The Game) is excited to enter the NIL market in a collaborative partnership with one of the best HBCU athletes in the country, Travis Hunter. Selecting Travis Hunter for our first NIL deal was a no-brainer because he fits the mold of our brand and swears by our product,” said Matt Fine, President of SoHoodie. “As the nation’s #1 recruit from the Class of 2022, Travis could have played at any Power Five school in the country. Instead, he became the first-ever 5-star recruit to play at an HBCU. SoHoodie empowers athletes to be difference makers on and off the field, and Travis certainly fits that mold."

“SoHoodie creates a one-of-a-kind product. I have been wearing them since they have been in business. So to partner with a company built off the vision of athletes is special,” said Travis Hunter. “As soon as I put on my SoHoodie, I become him. I am locked in to being the best player, brother, friend, and teammate. I am him because I can do multiple things on the field, and I have that dog in me that I won’t let anyone take from me. When I’m on the field or doing anything competitive, I want to win, I want to be the best, and I don’t like to fail. I want to inspire kids to embody those same qualities: always be themselves and not let anyone get in their way.”

“Utilizing elite athletes as ambassadors of our brand has grown SoHoodie from a small clothing startup to the most disruptive athletic clothing brand in the market. SoHoodie looks forward to Travis taking our company to the next level of growth," said Mike Baruch, Senior Brand Partnership Manager of SoHoodie.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Deion Sanders Meets P-Valley Stars
Football

Deion Sanders Hosts P-Valley Cast, Rick Ross, and Celebrities at Jackson State's Homecoming

By Kyle T. Mosley
LaDarius Owens
Football

Texas Southern Claws Back to Stun Alcorn State

By Kyle T. Mosley
SNOOP CELEBRATES
Football

Watch: Snoop Dogg Celebrates in Jackson State's Locker Room

By Kyle T. Mosley
Shedeur Sanders
Football

Jackson State Holds Off Campbell For Homecoming Victory

By Kyle T. Mosley
20221022_141121
Football

Jackson State-Campbell Live Game Thread

By Kyle T. Mosley
JF1_3358_21d95596-7f2e-43f3-9a55-911ca153ce07_20221018011649
Football

Coach Deion Sanders Delivers 'My Special Aflac Ducks' to Children's of Mississippi

By Kyle T. Mosley
Shedeur Sanders
Football

HBCU Football's Games of the Week, Players to Watch | Week 8

By Thai Floyd
USATSI_18994557_168388561_lowres
Football

HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 8

By Kyle T. Mosley