TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Tuskegee University announced a surprising mid-season coaching change, relieving head football coach Aaron James of his duties and immediately launching a national search for the next leader of the Golden Tigers football program.

Assistant head coach and offensive line coach Keith Higdon will serve as interim head coach while the university searches for James’ replacement.

“We are extremely grateful to Coach James for his leadership, dedication, and service to Tuskegee University,” Reginald S. Ruffin, vice president of intercollegiate athletics and director of athletics, said. “Aaron is a proud Tuskegee alumnus who has represented his alma mater with tremendous pride. We thank him for his commitment to our student-athletes, our football program and the Tuskegee community, and we wish him and his family nothing but success in the next chapter of their journey.”

Tuskegee Golden Tigers head coach Aaron James coaches in the Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday August 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

About James

The dismissal ends James’ fourth season as the Golden Tigers’ head football coach, compiling an 18-20 overall record.

As a student-athlete from 1998 to 2001, he became one of the most decorated quarterbacks in school history.

James led the Golden Tigers to a 42-5 record as a starting quarterback, according to his university biography. He helped lead Tuskegee to three SIAC championships, an undefeated 12-0 season in 2000, and an HBCU Division II national championship.

James later returned to his alma mater after coaching stops at Miles, where he served as head coach, and Bethune-Cookman, where he was offensive coordinator.

His coaching era at Tuskegee started strong as the Golden Tigers finished 7-4 overall and 6-2 in SIAC play during his first season as head coach in 2023.

Tuskegee slipped to 5-6 overall last season while finishing 5-3 in conference play for the 2024 season. The Golden Tigers posted a their worst record under James in 2025 at 4-7overall, and 3-5 in conference action.

Morehouse Loss Precedes Coaching Change

James’ dismissal comes one day after Morehouse defeated Tuskegee 30-28 in the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

The loss dropped the Golden Tigers to 2-3 and marked the second consecutive season Morehouse defeated Tuskegee in the rivalry game. The Golden Tigers defeated Fort Valley State, 24-23, in Week 2 and No. 15 Benedict, 20-17, at home in Week 4.

Before falling to Morehouse, Tuskegee’s other two losses in 2026 were to West Alabama (27-17) and Jackson State (41-7) at The Vet in Jackson, Mississippi.

National Search Immediate

Tuskegee did not give a specific reason for relieving James of his duties in Sunday’s announcement. Still with six games remaining this season, the administration moved to make a mid-season personnel change.

The university said its national search will focus on identifying a coach who understands the tradition, expectations, and national significance of Tuskegee football while possessing a clear vision for competing in today’s rapidly changing college athletics landscape.

“Tuskegee football has a proud championship tradition, and our expectations remain high,” Ruffin said. “We are committed to academic excellence, developing young men, competing for championships, graduating our student-athletes and representing Tuskegee University with distinction. We will conduct a comprehensive national search to identify a leader who embraces those expectations and understands The Standard that comes with wearing the Crimson and Old Gold.”

What’s Next for Tuskegee Football

The next head coach will inherit one of HBCU football’s most historically significant programs.

According to the university, Tuskegee wants its next coach to build upon that foundation while positioning the Golden Tigers for sustained success through academic achievement, recruiting, student-athlete development, fundraising, alum engagement, and championship-level competition.

Higdon will lead the Golden Tigers on an interim basis while the national search proceeds.

Tuskegee said it will announce additional details about the coaching search at a later date.