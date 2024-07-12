It Is OFFICIAL! @EWU_Athletics is now a member of the @NCAADII and a member of the @TheSIAC! EWU rejoins the SIAC after being a member from 1930-1935. EWU also becomes the ONLY NCAA Division II HBCU institution in the State of Florida! #TigerPride!🐅 https://t.co/tbnwIGOs31 pic.twitter.com/xHWkaYqHqP