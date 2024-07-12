Two HBCU Athletic Programs Officially Elevated To NCAA Division II Status
HBCU athletics at Allen University and Edward Waters University joined Emory & Henry University and Westmont College to become NCAA Division II members.
The Division II Membership Committee in Indianapolis approved the provisional membership process, bringing the total number of Division II schools to 293 in 2024-25.
Allen and Edward Waters' football teams compete in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). At the 2024 SIAC Football Media Day, the Edward Waters Tigers were predicted to finish No. 6 in the conference, while the Allen Yellow Jackets were forecasted to be the league's No. 11 team.
2024 SIAC PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Albany State
2. Fort Valley State
3. Miles
4. Tuskegee
5. Benedict
6. Edward Waters
7. Kentucky State
8. Savannah State
9. Central State
10. Clark Atlanta
11. Allen
12. Lane
13. Morehouse
Allen opens the season at home against Erskine at 6 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 2. Edward Waters will kick off their 2024 season on the road versus Morehouse College at 3 PM ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Tigers hope to repeat on their first winning season at 6-4 since 2004.