HBCU Legends

Two HBCU Athletic Programs Officially Elevated To NCAA Division II Status

The NCCA officially approved the status of two SIAC athletic programs.

Kyle T. Mosley

Edward Waters and Allen
Edward Waters and Allen / Credit: Edward Waters and Allen University Athletics

HBCU athletics at Allen University and Edward Waters University joined Emory & Henry University and Westmont College to become NCAA Division II members.  

The Division II Membership Committee in Indianapolis approved the provisional membership process, bringing the total number of Division II schools to 293 in 2024-25.

Allen and Edward Waters' football teams compete in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). At the 2024 SIAC Football Media Day, the Edward Waters Tigers were predicted to finish No. 6 in the conference, while the Allen Yellow Jackets were forecasted to be the league's No. 11 team.

2024 SIAC PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. Albany State
2. Fort Valley State
3. Miles 
4. Tuskegee
5. Benedict
6. Edward Waters
7. Kentucky State
8. Savannah State
9. Central State
10. Clark Atlanta
11. Allen
12. Lane
13. Morehouse

Allen opens the season at home against Erskine at 6 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 2. Edward Waters will kick off their 2024 season on the road versus Morehouse College at 3 PM ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Tigers hope to repeat on their first winning season at 6-4 since 2004.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football