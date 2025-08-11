Two HBCU Football Programs Land Spots In AFCA Division II Coaches Poll | Aug. 11
HBCU Programs in the 2025 Top 25:
The 2025 AFCA Division II Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl, has released its first poll of the new season. Two of our HBCU Division II programs, Virginia Union and Miles, have made their entry into the Top 25 of the Division II Football poll.
Dr. Alvin Parker has been the architect of the highly successful Virginia Union Panthers football program since he was appointed head coach on December 18, 2017. Under his leadership, the Panthers have repeated as CIAA conference champions and reached the NCAA playoffs for the third consecutive season. Currently, he serves on the AFCA Board of Trustees.
19. Virginia Union Panthers
- 2024 Record: 10-4
- Previous Rank: 11
- 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 31 vs. No. 24t Miles
- Head Coach: Alvin Parker
Virginia Union is solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse among HBCU and Division II programs. Under the leadership of Dr. Alvin Parker, the Panthers achieved a 10-win season and had their first-ever NCAA DII Playoff victory in 2024. VA Union enters their 2025 campaign ranked in the Top 20 of the poll.
Interesting enough, No. 19 Virginia Union will have their season opener against No. 24 Miles College. The highly anticipated clash will highlight the strength and increasing national recognition of HBCU football at the Division II level.
24t. Miles College Golden Bears
- 2024 Record: 10-3
- Previous Rank: 22
- 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 31 at No. 19 Virginia Union
- Head Coach: Chris Goode
Miles College has secured a spot in the Top 25 for the upcoming season, solidifying its position as a prominent football program among HBCUs. Last season, under former head coach Sam Shade (now at Alabama A&M), the team finished the 2024 season with double-digit wins.
Coach Shade led the Golden Bears to their first-ever NCAA DII playoff victory, defeating Carson-Newman 14-13 at home. In the following week, they faced and lost to the top-ranked Valdosta State, which is coached by Tremaine Jackson, who is currently the head coach at Prairie View A&M.
This season, the Golden Bears will be guided by their new head coach, Chris Goode, as they open the season against Virginia Union.
Top 25 – 2025 AFCA Division II Coaches Poll (Aug. 11, 2025)
- Ferris St. (30)
- Harding
- Grand Valley St.
- Slippery Rock (1)
- Central Oklahoma
- Colorado St.-Pueblo
- Kutztown
- West Florida
- Pittsburg St.
- Western Colorado
- Minnesota St.
- Valdosta St.
- Angelo St.
- Charleston
- California (Pa.)
- Bemidji St.
- Lenoir-Rhyne
- Ouachita Baptist
- Virginia Union
- UIndy
- Central Washington
- Central Missouri
- Augustana (S.D.)
- 24t. Ashland
- 24t. Miles