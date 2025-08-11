HBCU Legends

Two HBCU Football Programs Land Spots In AFCA Division II Coaches Poll | Aug. 11

VA Union and MIles will meet in the 2025 season opener!

Kyle T. Mosley

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers breaks the tackle of Morehouse's Cameron Selders as he runs for a first-half touchdown in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Canton.
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers breaks the tackle of Morehouse's Cameron Selders as he runs for a first-half touchdown in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Canton. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK

HBCU Programs in the 2025 Top 25: 

The 2025 AFCA Division II Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl, has released its first poll of the new season. Two of our HBCU Division II programs, Virginia Union and Miles, have made their entry into the Top 25 of the Division II Football poll.

Dr. Alvin Parker has been the architect of the highly successful Virginia Union Panthers football program since he was appointed head coach on December 18, 2017. Under his leadership, the Panthers have repeated as CIAA conference champions and reached the NCAA playoffs for the third consecutive season. Currently, he serves on the AFCA Board of Trustees.

VA Union
VA Union / VA Union

19. Virginia Union Panthers

  • 2024 Record: 10-4
  • Previous Rank: 11
  • 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 31 vs. No. 24t Miles
  • Head Coach: Alvin Parker

Virginia Union is solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse among HBCU and Division II programs. Under the leadership of Dr. Alvin Parker, the Panthers achieved a 10-win season and had their first-ever NCAA DII Playoff victory in 2024. VA Union enters their 2025 campaign ranked in the Top 20 of the poll.

Interesting enough, No. 19 Virginia Union will have their season opener against No. 24 Miles College. The highly anticipated clash will highlight the strength and increasing national recognition of HBCU football at the Division II level.  

Miles College
Miles College / Miles College Athletics

24t.  Miles College Golden Bears

  • 2024 Record: 10-3
  • Previous Rank: 22
  • 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 31 at No. 19 Virginia Union
  • Head Coach: Chris Goode

Miles College has secured a spot in the Top 25 for the upcoming season, solidifying its position as a prominent football program among HBCUs. Last season, under former head coach Sam Shade (now at Alabama A&M), the team finished the 2024 season with double-digit wins.

Coach Shade led the Golden Bears to their first-ever NCAA DII playoff victory, defeating Carson-Newman 14-13 at home. In the following week, they faced and lost to the top-ranked Valdosta State, which is coached by Tremaine Jackson, who is currently the head coach at Prairie View A&M.

This season, the Golden Bears will be guided by their new head coach, Chris Goode, as they open the season against Virginia Union.

Top 25 – 2025 AFCA Division II Coaches Poll (Aug. 11, 2025)

  1. Ferris St. (30)
  2. Harding
  3. Grand Valley St.
  4. Slippery Rock (1)
  5. Central Oklahoma
  6. Colorado St.-Pueblo
  7. Kutztown
  8. West Florida
  9. Pittsburg St.
  10. Western Colorado
  11. Minnesota St.
  12. Valdosta St.
  13. Angelo St.
  14. Charleston
  15. California (Pa.)
  16. Bemidji St.
  17. Lenoir-Rhyne
  18. Ouachita Baptist
  19. Virginia Union
  20. UIndy
  21. Central Washington
  22. Central Missouri
  23. Augustana (S.D.)
  24. 24t. Ashland
  25. 24t. Miles

HBCU FOOTBALL

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football