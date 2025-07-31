Two HBCU Football Programs Experience Unexpected Quarterback Shakeups
Changes at quarterback are not uncommon in college football. However, with less than a month remaining before HBCU football kicks off in Atlanta at the 2025 MEAC/SWAC Challenge, two programs are experiencing changes at the most critical position on the field — the quarterback.
Earlier this week, most were surprised to learn former Sacramento State quarterback Kaiden Bennett had suddenly transferred to Delaware State University. "He led the Hornets to the second round of the FCS Playoff and an FBS win over Stanford," according to Zach McKinell of FCS Central on SI.
In a corresponding move, former 2023 FCS Freshman All-American Marquis Adams announced that he was transferring out of the Hornets program. The 6-1 quarterback has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining. Athlinkd reported he was one of the "highest trending players" in the NCAA transfer portal since his announcement. Adams is already expected to have several offers pending.
The Analyst FCS senior editor, Craig Haley, reported on Wednesday afternoon that Alabama A&M's prized offseason transfer quarterback, Mekhi Hagens, is no longer on the Bulldogs' roster. Why? According to Haley, Hagens is off the team "due to academics."
Last season, the former UAPB quarterback Hagens was second in passing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference for 2024. He had the top target in the league as Javonnie Gibson hauled in 70 of Hagens' passes for 1,215 receiving yards. Gibson left the Golden Lions to accept an NIL deal to play at the University of Oklahoma.
With Hagens gone, first-year head coach Sam Shade could insert one of several signal-callers on the roster:
- 7 -JD Davis II, 6-2, 205, R-Fr., Loganville, GA / Western Michigan
- 8 - Eric Handley, 6-2, 200, R-Fr., Fultondale, Ala. / Wofford
- 10 - Cornelious Brown IV, 6-5, 210, R-Sr., Birmingham, Ala. / UT-Martin
- 16 - Zavier Wright, 6-0, 212, R-Sr., Clarkston, Ga. / Clarkston HS
- 18 - Ashley Tucker Jr., 6-2, 190, R-So., Los Angeles, Calif. / Leuzinger HS
As the Bulldogs prepare for their first game against Arkansas, the competition for the starting role will be heating up. Either seniors Brown and Wright could emerge as the frontrunners, but don't be too shocked if Coach Shade finds a diamond in the rough with the other three candidates.