HBCU Legends

Two HBCU Football Programs Experience Unexpected Quarterback Shakeups

Unexpected late changes will force HBCU football coaches to look for answers already on the rosters.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Quarterbacks
HBCU Quarterbacks / HBCU LEGENDS
In this story:

Changes at quarterback are not uncommon in college football. However, with less than a month remaining before HBCU football kicks off in Atlanta at the 2025 MEAC/SWAC Challenge, two programs are experiencing changes at the most critical position on the field — the quarterback.

Earlier this week, most were surprised to learn former Sacramento State quarterback Kaiden Bennett had suddenly transferred to Delaware State University. "He led the Hornets to the second round of the FCS Playoff and an FBS win over Stanford," according to Zach McKinell of FCS Central on SI.

Marquis Adams
Sep 9, 2023; West Point, New York, USA; Delaware State Hornets quarterback Marqui Adams (5) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

In a corresponding move, former 2023 FCS Freshman All-American Marquis Adams announced that he was transferring out of the Hornets program. The 6-1 quarterback has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining. Athlinkd reported he was one of the "highest trending players" in the NCAA transfer portal since his announcement. Adams is already expected to have several offers pending.   

The Analyst FCS senior editor, Craig Haley, reported on Wednesday afternoon that Alabama A&M's prized offseason transfer quarterback, Mekhi Hagens, is no longer on the Bulldogs' roster. Why? According to Haley, Hagens is off the team "due to academics."

Last season, the former UAPB quarterback Hagens was second in passing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference for 2024. He had the top target in the league as Javonnie Gibson hauled in 70 of Hagens' passes for 1,215 receiving yards. Gibson left the Golden Lions to accept an NIL deal to play at the University of Oklahoma.

With Hagens gone, first-year head coach Sam Shade could insert one of several signal-callers on the roster:  

As the Bulldogs prepare for their first game against Arkansas, the competition for the starting role will be heating up. Either seniors Brown and Wright could emerge as the frontrunners, but don't be too shocked if Coach Shade finds a diamond in the rough with the other three candidates.

HBCU FOOTBALL

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football