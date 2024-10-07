UAPB Athletics Shares An Encouraging Update On DB Kaleb Knox
HOUSTON - Head Coach Alonzo Hampton gave an encouraging medical update on defensive Kaleb Knox during Monday's SWAC Media Press Conference. Kaleb visited the campus on Sunday and "He's doing well. He's walking on his own, he's just walking a little gingerly. Obviously it was scary moment for the young man, scary moment for everybody involved. But man, we people have pray around here and we had a lot of people calling, praying for him, lifting him up. And so, man, God delivered again."
UPDATE FROM UAPB (9:00 AM CT)
Chris Robinson, University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics, announced an update on injured defensive back Kaleb Knox.
Knox was injured during Saturday's UAPB versus Alcorn State football game in Lorman, Mississippi, where the Golden Lions lost 38-28 to the Braves.
Tanner Spearman of The Pine Bluff Commercial reported:
"UAPB defensive back Kaleb Knox was injured in the second half. After a long delay, he was stretchered off the field and eventually airlifted to a hospital. Hampton said Knox's brother, Kyle, and UAPB athletic director Chris Robinson accompanied Knox in the helicopter. "They're checking him," Hampton said after the game. 'He's talking. Got some neck pain, but everything is starting to come back. I can't really say, but we're feeling pretty good about it. Obviously, they gotta do the X-rays and things of that nature. … He was talking, and he can feel certain parts of his lower extremities, so we're encouraged by that.'"
In a social media post, Robinson said, "Thankfully, we're happy to share that Kaleb Knox has been released from the hospital and is with his family. Kaleb and his family extend their heartfelt appreciation to our athletic training team, Alcorn's medical team, and the University Medical Hospital (Jackson, Mississippi) for their responsiveness and care during this time."
He continued, "We are truly thankful for all of your prayers, texts, calls, and messages related to Kaleb's well-being. The communication and coordination throughout this process between our medical team, Athletic Director E. DeWayne Robinson, his Senior Associate Athletic Director (SWA), and their teams do not go unnoticed. Great job! Thankful, Chris Robinson."
Everyone is hoping for Kaleb Knox's full recovery.