Undrafted HBCU Wide Receiver Scores Falcons' Game-Winning Touchdown In An Overtime Thriller
Whoever said an HBCU football product isn't ready for primetime was misstating a fact. Thursday night's football game between the Atlanta Falcons was a nailbiter, where the undrafted free agent wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge recorded a walk-off touchdown.
The former Prairie View Panther wasn't supposed to be in at that moment. After No. 1 receiver Drake London was injured, Hodge was inserted into the lineup to catch the thrilling game-winner. The 36-30 overtime victory gives Atlanta the division lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.
Hodge ran a five-yard dig where Kirk Cousins located him at the 40-yard line. Zyon McCollum attempted to knock the football out of Hodge's hands. That was a big mistake by the defensive back. The Falcons' wideout pivoted, found a hole in the Bucs' secondary, and out-raced everyone for a house call at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a 45-yard touchdown reception in a memorable NFC South tilt. Atlanta improves to 3-2 on the season.
Hodge was the hero. He posted on social media, saying, "I'm trying to hold it in. God is real. Y'all stay behind us. We're on to the next. What a game!" KhaDarel had two receptions for 67 yards in a contest where Kirk Cousins passed 42/58 times for 509 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.
It's also important to credit the Falcons defense for their solid performance, holding Tampa Bay to only six second-half points after leading 24-17 at halftime. Their defensive play was a key factor in the Falcons' victory.
Before entering the National Football League as an undrafted free agent, Hodge attended two HBCUs, Alcorn State (2013) and Prairie View A&M (2015-2017). He's found a home with the Falcons since 2022 after stints with the Rams (2018), Browns (2019-2020), and Lions (2021). This offseason, Hodge re-signed a one-year deal with Atlanta.
Hodge has made 72 game appearances with 43 receptions, 632 yards, and one touchdown in his National Football League career. He played three seasons with Prairie View A&M, posting 104 catches for 1,797 yards and 21 touchdowns. He earned All-SWAC First Team honors in his senior year.