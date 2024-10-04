HBCU Legends

Undrafted HBCU Wide Receiver Scores Falcons' Game-Winning Touchdown In An Overtime Thriller

He was inserted into the game after Drake London's injury the play before and outraced the Bucs' defensive secondary.

Kyle T. Mosley

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) reacts after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) reacts after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Whoever said an HBCU football product isn't ready for primetime was misstating a fact. Thursday night's football game between the Atlanta Falcons was a nailbiter, where the undrafted free agent wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge recorded a walk-off touchdown.

The former Prairie View Panther wasn't supposed to be in at that moment. After No. 1 receiver Drake London was injured, Hodge was inserted into the lineup to catch the thrilling game-winner. The 36-30 overtime victory gives Atlanta the division lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

KhaDarel Hodge
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) reacts with running back Bijan Robinson (7) after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Hodge ran a five-yard dig where Kirk Cousins located him at the 40-yard line. Zyon McCollum attempted to knock the football out of Hodge's hands. That was a big mistake by the defensive back. The Falcons' wideout pivoted, found a hole in the Bucs' secondary, and out-raced everyone for a house call at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a 45-yard touchdown reception in a memorable NFC South tilt. Atlanta improves to 3-2 on the season.

Hodge was the hero. He posted on social media, saying, "I'm trying to hold it in. God is real. Y'all stay behind us. We're on to the next. What a game!" KhaDarel had two receptions for 67 yards in a contest where Kirk Cousins passed 42/58 times for 509 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.

It's also important to credit the Falcons defense for their solid performance, holding Tampa Bay to only six second-half points after leading 24-17 at halftime. Their defensive play was a key factor in the Falcons' victory.

KhaDarel Hodge
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) runs after a catch to score the game-winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Before entering the National Football League as an undrafted free agent, Hodge attended two HBCUs, Alcorn State (2013) and Prairie View A&M (2015-2017). He's found a home with the Falcons since 2022 after stints with the Rams (2018), Browns (2019-2020), and Lions (2021). This offseason, Hodge re-signed a one-year deal with Atlanta.

Hodge has made 72 game appearances with 43 receptions, 632 yards, and one touchdown in his National Football League career. He played three seasons with Prairie View A&M, posting 104 catches for 1,797 yards and 21 touchdowns. He earned All-SWAC First Team honors in his senior year.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football