Urban Edge Network Set To Stream Over 100 Collegiate Football Games In 2025
Urban Edge Network (UEN) has unveiled its eagerly anticipated 2025 football broadcast streaming schedule, featuring over 100 exciting matchups and the return of the "Clash of the Week" series, which highlights 12 select NAIA games throughout the season.
Sargento proudly presents this year's exciting lineup, delivering a flavor-packed schedule of action that showcases every major play, highlight, and rivalry for fans nationwide. The action begins on August 30 at 1 PM CT with an intense rivalry game between Benedictine and Morningside.
Each game will include an on-site fan fest, featuring a live pregame show, contests, and exciting prizes from each campus. This will create an engaging experience for both in-person attendees and online fans. Additionally, on the same day, UEN will showcase a special doubleheader from Birmingham, Alabama, as part of the Labor Day Weekend Classic.
This event features matchups between Clark Atlanta, Valdosta State, Fort Valley State, and West Alabama, promising an unforgettable kickoff to the football season. The excitement builds throughout the season, culminating in the 2025 NAIA Football National Championship game, scheduled for December 20, 2025, at the Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
UEN is committed to making football accessible to all fans. Broadcasts will be streamed live on all major platforms and devices, including Sony, Philips, iOS, Android, Hisense, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Sharp. This extensive accessibility ensures that over 230 million football fans can watch their favorite teams through connected TVs, smart TVs, and mobile devices.
About Urban Edge Network (UEN)
Urban Edge Network is a dynamic platform dedicated to delivering high-quality sports content that connects fans with their favorite teams and players. Our mission is to provide innovative streaming solutions and unmatched viewing experiences, making sports accessible anytime, anywhere. UEN partners with schools, organizations, and local communities to celebrate the spirit of athletics and unite fans in their passion for the game.