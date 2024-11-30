VA Union Trounces Lenoir-Rhyne, Advances To Meet Valdosta State
The Virginia Union Panthers (10-3) upset Lenior-Rhyne (10-3), 44-12, in the second round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs in Hickory, North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Panthers backfield produced 345 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the victory.
HBCU Football All-American running back Jada Byers had 38 carries for 185 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Rusher Curtis Allen rumbled 11 times for 132 yards and a pair of scores.
Panthers signal-caller RJ Rosales connected on 10 of 17 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Wideout Reginal Vick Jr. caught three passes for 122 yards and one score.
Jalen Mayo led the VA Union defense with 9 tackles,
Dr. Alvin Parker's team led in the first quarter when Curtis Allen scored a 5-yard touchdown and never looked back in the contest.
Lenoir-Rhyne's Jalen Ferguson threw a 47-yard pass to Adonis McDaniel, tying the score at 7.
VA Union would rattle off 23 unanswered points to lead 30-6 in the 4th quarter with 14:11 left in the game.
Ferguson recorded another touchdown pass to George Futch for the Bears to inch closer, 30-12.
RJ Rosales led the Panthers to two additional scoring drives, featuring a 65-yard run by Curtis Allen and a 7-yard touchdown run by Jada Byers.
The second touchdown capped off a 9-play, 70-yard drive with 5:05 remaining in the game. Virginia Union advanced to the third round of the playoffs against Valdosta State with a convincing 44-12 victory. Valdosta State defeated Miles College, 33-17.