HBCU Legends

VA Union Trounces Lenoir-Rhyne, Advances To Meet Valdosta State

The Panthers advance to the third round of the NCAA DII Playoffs.

Kyle T. Mosley

Virginia Union Defeats Lenoir-Rhyne
Virginia Union Defeats Lenoir-Rhyne / CREDIT: HBCU Premier Sports

The Virginia Union Panthers (10-3) upset Lenior-Rhyne (10-3), 44-12, in the second round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs in Hickory, North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Panthers backfield produced 345 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the victory.

HBCU Football All-American running back Jada Byers had 38 carries for 185 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Rusher Curtis Allen rumbled 11 times for 132 yards and a pair of scores.

Panthers signal-caller RJ Rosales connected on 10 of 17 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Wideout Reginal Vick Jr. caught three passes for 122 yards and one score.

Jalen Mayo led the VA Union defense with 9 tackles,

Dr. Alvin Parker's team led in the first quarter when Curtis Allen scored a 5-yard touchdown and never looked back in the contest.

Lenoir-Rhyne's Jalen Ferguson threw a 47-yard pass to Adonis McDaniel, tying the score at 7.

VA Union would rattle off 23 unanswered points to lead 30-6 in the 4th quarter with 14:11 left in the game.

Ferguson recorded another touchdown pass to George Futch for the Bears to inch closer, 30-12.

RJ Rosales led the Panthers to two additional scoring drives, featuring a 65-yard run by Curtis Allen and a 7-yard touchdown run by Jada Byers.

The second touchdown capped off a 9-play, 70-yard drive with 5:05 remaining in the game. Virginia Union advanced to the third round of the playoffs against Valdosta State with a convincing 44-12 victory. Valdosta State defeated Miles College, 33-17.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football