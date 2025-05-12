Vikings Sign 2025 MEAC Defensive Player Of The Year After Impressive Rookie Minicamp
The Minnesota Vikings signed former Morgan State defensive lineman Elijah Williams after an impressive rookie minicamp performance by the 2025 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year. Once again, this story highlights how undervalued HBCU rookie talent is by NFL talent evaluators.
Williams was added to the Minnesota Vikings' 90-man roster with outside linebacker Matt Harmon out Kent State University.
As an undrafted free agent, the MSU Bears' all-time sack leader will have an opportunity to prove that he belongs among the NFL's new talent. He's a beast and offensive lineman have problems handling the relentless pass rushes of Williams.
Williams draws similarities to Vikings great and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Randle, who also had to earn a roster spot in Minnesota. Randle stands at 6 feet 1 inch, while Williams is 6 feet 2 inches. The Hall of Famer weighed in at 290 pounds, whereas the Morgan State product is 285. There is a strong possibility that Williams could overcome the odds in summer training camp.
No disclosures on Williams contract. The typical NFL UDFA deal is for three years and $2.965 million.
