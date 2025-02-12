HBCU Legends

Virginia State Trojans Announce Key Staff Changes For Football Team

Dr. Frazier's football staff will have a new look and feel in 2025.

Kyle T. Mosley

Dr. Henry Frazier III - Virginia State University Trojans
Dr. Henry Frazier III - Virginia State University Trojans / Credit: VSU Athletics

Virginia State Trojans head coach Dr. Henry Frazier, III, reported several staff changes ahead of the 2025 season.  VSU (7-4, 6-1 CIAA) was the conference runner-up to the VA Union Panthers in 2024. After winning the season finale 35-28 at home, the Trojans lost 17-13 in the 2024 CIAA Football Conference Championship game to VA Union.

Dr. Frazier felt it was necessary to make offensive changes by hiring Rahmann Lee as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Lee coached the West Viriginia State Yellow Jackets offense. His squad was in the top 25 in rushing yards per game (194.7) and points per game (33.2).

During his collegiate days at Glenville State, he recorded the second-most rushing yards in a game for a Division II player. His 412 rushing yards was set against West Virginia Wesleyan on Sept. 10, 2015.

OTHER CHANGES AT VIRGINIA STATE

  • Carlos Fields has been elevated to assistant head coach while sitll remaing VSU's defensive coordinator.
  • Bryce Bradley is the new defensive pass game coordinator.
  • Kris Wilson becomes the offensive running game coordinator.
  • Jerome Jeter in the offensive pass game coordinator.
  • Ariella Ellis assumes to the Pro Liason role.

KEY GAMES ON THE 2025 SCHEDULE

VA STATE 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
VA STATE 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE / VSU Athletics

Virginia State will open the season on the road against Barton College at 7 PM ET on Thursday, Aug. 28. New Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick will host the Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Bluefield State will be VSU's Homecoming matchup on Saturday, Oct. 25. A season finale showdown on the road with Virginia Union will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8.

