Virginia State Wins, Squares Off Against VA Union In Championship Game
Ettrick, Va. - The Virginia State (7-3, 6-1) football team defeated Virginia Union (7-3, 6-1) 35-28 to end the season as co-champions of the CIAA and set up a rematch next week in the championship game.
The Trojans started the game with the ball and went down the length of the field with a 10-play drive. Romelo Williams found Tayshaun Porter at the 31-yard line and Porter managed to break a multitude of tackles to take the pass all the way into the endzone making it 7-0. The Panthers answered that long drive with own of their own 11-plays in total. While VSU managed seven VUU had to settle for a 29-yard field goal.
On Virginia State's next drive R. Williams did a little bit of everything be it throwing the ball or rushing it. On the eighth play of the drive Porter caught his second touchdown, this one from 14-yards out. Virginia Union would lean on their rushing game which is one of the best in the country before a 33-yard pass and a 15-yard pass took them straight into the endzone for a touchdown making it 14-10. VSU would have to punt but LaVonte Gater would intercept a pass to give the ball back to the offense. However, the offense could do nothing with it, giving it back to Union. The next VUU drive also ended with an interception this time for Dayshawn Coleman after the ball was tipped at the line.
The Trojans would start to march down the field thanks to R. Williams and Jimmyll Williams before a one-yard touchdown run for R. Williams made it 21-10. The Panthers would add another field goal before halftime to only go into the locker room down eight, 21-13. To start the third stanza Virginia Union went all the way down the field and scored and added the two-point conversion to tie the game.
On the ensuing drive the Trojans would get behind the sticks early after a couple holding penalties and a Panthers sack that took them all the way back to their own nine-yard line. Faced with a 3rd and 34 R. Williams found Malik Hunter on a straight go route for a catch and run touchdown. On the next Panthers drive Jayshaun Alston forced a strip sack and Alex White recovered the ball to set up the Trojans in plus territory.
Just like the last drive R. Williams and Hunter would connect again this time eight-yard gain to get VSU close to the red zone. On the next play J. Williams would rush for 23-yard touchdown to let VSU go up by two scores 35-21. The VUU quarterback would have a 54-yard catch and run just before the end of the third quarter and on the first play of the fourth would do a QB sneak to get the score. The ensuing PAT would go through cutting it back to a one score game. VSU would put together a decent drive, but the Panther defense would intercept the pass from Williams in the endzone and VUU would drive down all the way to the VSU 18 before throwing their third interception this time to KJ McNeil.
Virginia State would be deep in their own territory and be forced to punt from their own eight yard line. The punt would make VUU start at the VSU 42 yard line. Virginia Union managed to get it to a fourth and one at the 24-yard line but Gater would break up the pass to prevent the first down and secure the win for VSU.
With the win VSU and VUU will meet next week in Salem, Virginia to declare a CIAA Champion. The last time the Trojans and Panthers meet in the postseason was in 1938.