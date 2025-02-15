Warren Moon Speaks On The Success Of Jalen Hurts And Supporting HBCUs
HOUSTON — Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon spoke with HBCU Legends at the annual Travis Scott Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic. The event was Moon's second time participating in Scott's scholarship fundraiser for HBCU students held at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.
Our conversation delves into Moon's commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the remarkable journey of NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts, and his induction into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.
Moon On Supporting HBCUs
"What Travis is doing is really great," Moon said. "I think this is the third or fourth year he's done this. It's my second year doing it, and it's a lot of fun. Got a great crowd out here raising money for the HBCUs."
Travis Scott has recruited current and former professional athletes and entertainers from music, movies, and television to gather each year. His partnership with the Astros Foundation has raised over $1 million for scholarships to assist HBCU students and their families.
"There are a lot of young athletes at HBCUs who go unnoticed because some of the programs don't have the facilities, right? They don't have the right coach and all those different things...they need more financial support."
Celebrating Jalen Hurts
The conversation transitions into a discussion about the recent achievements of black quarterbacks in the NFL, particularly Jalen Hurts.
The Houston native led the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX.
Hurts, like Moon, had many trials and tribulations, rising to the top of their professions and garnering respect from peers and fans.
"I love his perseverance," Moon expressed with immense pride and admiration. "He's been told at every level that he can't play the position on a high level. I was told those same things. Here he is a Super Bowl champ and the second Super Bowl."
Jalen Hurts had an outstanding career at Channelview High School under the guidance of his father, Averion Hurts, before committing to Nick Saban and the University of Alabama in 2016. As a freshman and SEC Offensive Player of the Year, the Crimson Tide earned a trip to the 2017 College Football Player National Championship game. Unfortunately, they lost 35-31 to the Clemson Tigers.
Hurts turned in a stellar follow-up season with an 11-1 record. After trailing 13-0 at halftime of the Championship Game versus Georgia, Saban benched him for Tua Tagovailoa. The freshman led the Tide's comeback for the title. The following year, Saban promoted Tagovailoa while Hurts remained in a support role. Jalen left Alabama to play at Oklahoma in his senior season, guiding the Sooners to a 12-2 record.
Philadelphia selected Hurts as the 53rd overall draft pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Moon's connection to Hurts' journey is noticeable as he reflected on his similar challenges regarding skepticism about his capabilities as a quarterback.
"So he's a local kid from here [Houston]. I've followed him ever since he went to Alabama. And, you know, his journey to Oklahoma and coming into the league. He's gotten better every year he's been in the league. So that shows he's working at his game. He's got a great work ethic. A really hard worker on and off the field. He does a great job in the community. So he's just a total package, and I'm so happy for him."
In many similarities, Jalen Hurts exemplifies Moon's "total package" as a professional quarterback. He has the talent, tenacity, work ethic, perseverance, and character to succeed, many successful athletes.
Moon's Legacy Beyond The Field
Warren Moon brought five CFL Grey Cup Championships (1978-1982) to the NFL, becoming the face of the Houston Oilers from 1984 to 1993.
The Pro Football and Canadian Football Hall of Famer was honored to be inducted into the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority's 2024 Houston Sports Hall of Fame class.
"That was big time," Moon noted. "Because there's been so many great athletes that have come to this city in all sports. For me to be recognized as one of those, was very, very special to me."
Moon was special to Houston, and his foundation was deeply entrenched in supporting community efforts and local charities with his involvement.
As the first and only Black quarterback selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Warren Moon's legacy highlights his sporting excellence. He recognizes the often underrated talent and essential contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
His involvement in events like the Cactus Jack Celebrity Softball Classic further showcases this commitment.
Moon's Professional Career
- 17 years, Five Grey Cups, 2x Grey Cup MVP, NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1990), NFL Man of the Year (1989), 9x NFL Pro Bowl, Second Team AP All-Pro
- NFL: 49,325 yards, 3,988 completions, 291 touchdowns, 233 interceptions
- CFL: 21,228 yards, 1,369 completions, 144 touchdowns, 77 interceptions