Watch: Snoop Dogg Celebrates in Jackson State's Locker Room

Snoop Dogg was one of many celebrities to travel and join the Jackson State Homecoming Festivities. The legendary rapper and previous Pop Warner football coach visited the Jackson State locker room to celebrate with the team after they defeated Campbell 22-14.

Jackson State (7-0-, 4-0 SWAC East) will host Southern (5-2, 3-1 SWAC West) at The Vet for a 1 PM CT kickoff on Oct. 29. The contest could be a preview of the 2022 SWAC Championship with two explosive offenses and formidable defenses hoping to impose their wills.