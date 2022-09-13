Week 2 Football Polls: 2022 HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association

The HBCU Sports-Pro Media Association members voted and released their Week 2 HBCU Football’s Major and Mid-Major poll results.

Credit: © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is no doubt among the voters that Jackson State (2-0) is the best team among FCS HBCU teams following their 16-3 victory over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic. The Tigers received every first-place vote for the first time this season.

North Carolina Central remained in second place following a 41-0 victory over Winston-Salem State. South Carolina State moved up five spots back to third, which was their ranking from the preseason after going on the road and defeating Bethune-Cookman 33-9.

Moving into the poll for the first team this season is Grambling State. The Tigers picked up an impressive 41-27 victory against Northwestern State from the FCS Southland conference, ranked seventh. Tennessee State and Alcorn State dropped out of the top 10 after disappointing losses for the second consecutive week.

Credit: Grambling State Athletics

Following their upset victory against the second-ranked team in Division II, the Virginia Union Panthers (2-0) moved up four spots into first place of the Mid-Major poll with 13 of 20 first-place votes. The Albany State Rams remain in second place having only lost one first place vote from last week after falling to Florida A&M 23-13 in Tallahassee, Florida. Fort Valley State (2-0) moved into third place with a first-place vote after defeating Kentucky State 9-7, and Langston University received a first-place vote, but held their spot in the poll at six.

Benedict College (2-0) moved up three spots to fourth overall after shutting out Lane College 14-0. Virginia State and Savannah State entered the poll following wins against Bluefield State (28-7) and Edward Waters (31-28), respectively.

The Bowie State Bulldogs dropped from first place to fifth place after losing 40-12 at Saginaw Valley State, and their co-favorite in the CIAA, Fayetteville State, dropped from third to seventh place.

Major Division

Jackson State 200 (20) North Carolina Central 158 South Carolina State 156 Prairie View A&M 108 Hampton University 103 Alabama State 97 Grambling State 74 Southern University63 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 61 Florida A&M 47

Receiving Votes: Tennessee State 30

(first place votes in parenthesis)

Mid-Major Division

Virginia Union 174 (13) Albany State 149 (5) Fort Valley State 144 (1) Benedict College 124 Bowie State 122 Langston University 103 (1) Fayetteville State 92 Virginia State 52 Savannah State 47 West Virginia State 44

(first place votes in parenthesis)

Pollsters comprise a cross-section of HBCU media members, including eight different media organizations. These voters cover all four HBCU football-playing conferences, and reside in 12 states.

About the HBCU Pro-Sports Media Association

Founded in 2020, the HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association is an organization that includes (but not limited to) journalists, photographers, broadcasters, reporters, editors, and sports-information directors dedicated to the coverage and support, both on and off the field, of historically black college sports and HBCU alumni athletes who become professionals. For more information, log onto www.hbcuprosportsmedia.com.

Prepared by HBCU-PSMA member Bryan Fulford of the Black College Sports Network