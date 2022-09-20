Week 3 HBCU Football Polls: 2022 HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association

The HBCU Sports-Pro Media Association members voted and released their Week 3 HBCU Football's Major and Mid-Major poll results.

For the second consecutive week, the Jackson State Tigers (3-0) dominated the Major division polls as they did their opponent. After securing a 66-24 victory over Grambling State, the Tigers remain the unanimous choice among voters. North Carolina Central (3-0) remained in second place following an impressive road victory over formerly 25th-ranked University of New Hampshire.

Moving up two spots over two teams that were idle are the unbeaten Hampton Pirates (3-0), who won The Battle of The Bay against their rival Norfolk State 17-7. The Pirates will begin conference play in the CAA, in which they are one-of-eight schools receiving national recognition.

For the second consecutive week, two new teams entered the Major division poll. Alcorn State (1-2) comes in ranked sixth after defeating McNeese State 30-19. It’s the first victory for a SWAC school against McNeese St in 16 games. Delaware State (2-1) made their debut in the poll ranked 7th. Prairie View A&M (1-2) dropped from 4th to 9th place after losing to Incarnate Word at home. Grambling (1-2) and Southern (1-2) dropped out of the poll following tough losses to Jackson State and Texas Southern (1-2), respectively.

In their first week on top of the Mid-Major poll, Virginia Union (3-0) opened the conference schedule with a 42-6 road victory at Livingstone and again earned the most first-place votes among the pollsters. Also receiving first-place votes and remaining in second was Albany State (2-1) who got a 42-20 non-conference road victory over Shorter. Benedict (3-0) leap-frogged Fort Valley State (3-0) from 4th to 3rd after a nationally televised 24-6 win over Savannah State on Thursday evening, while the Wildcats narrowly defeated Allen 29-27. Both teams earned first-place votes.

Bowie State (1-2) dropped for the second consecutive week, this week moving from 5th place to 9th following a 17-14 loss to Shaw in the final minute of the game. Langston (3-0), Fayetteville State (2-1), Virginia State (2-1), and West Virginia State (2-1) all moved up a spot in the polls. Bluefield State (2-1) entered the poll for the first time after defeating Central State 27-23.

Pollsters comprise a cross-section of HBCU media members, including eight different media organizations. These voters cover all four HBCU football-playing conferences, and reside in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) ltakes a snap against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game against in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Week 3: HBCU-PSMA Poll Results

Major

Jackson State 200 (20) North Carolina Central 167 Hampton 150 Alabama State 124 South Carolina State 114 Alcorn State 74 Delaware State 71 Arkansas Pine Bluff 56 Prairie View A&M 40 Florida A&M 36

Mid-Major

Virginia Union 182 (12) Albany State 165 (5) Benedict 158 (1) Fort Valley State 147 (2) Langston 119 Fayetteville State 96 Virginia State 75 West Virginia State 51 Bowie State 34 Bluefield State 28

Others receiving votes: Shaw 20

