Week Zero Labor Day Classic: Urban Edge Partnership And Broadcast Team Announced

The doubleheader event will be streamed and have a team of broadcast veterans in studio.

HOUSTON — The Week Zero Labor Day Classic, presented by the Ultimate Fan, will feature a doubleheader of football games at Legion Field. The matchups include Valdosta State vs. Clark Atlanta and Fort Valley State vs. West Alabama.  

"We're excited to present doubleheader football games at the legendary Legion Field," Week Zero Labor Day Classic founder Alexander T. Stone told HBCU Legends. "You'll get the best of both worlds as HBCU football teams from the SIAC battle PWI teams. We will have an exciting tailgating zone that we're building, entertainment, music, and halftime shows for the fans."

Stone handpicked a diverse and talented broadcast team, consisting of journalists, a former NFL player, an HBCU football coach, and experienced television veterans, who will bring exciting moments of the action to fans nationwide.

The Week Zero Labor Day Classic has partnered with Urban Edge as its official broadcast and streaming provider. The games will be accessible to a broad audience through high-quality, dynamic coverage.

"We're bringing the whole production to the event. So, it's not just a football game. It's an experience."

Stone predicts that 50,000 to 60,000 spectators will attend the Week Zero Labor Classic, where they will enjoy two games for the price of one. Families and children can experience the "Ultimate Ninja Zone" obstacle course, game activations, music, tailgating, and a BBQ competition.

WEEK ZERO LABOR DAY CLASSIC SCHEDULE

The 2025 Week Zero Labor Day Classic double header contests will kick off on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Legion Field. The schedule is as follows:

  • Valdosta State University vs Clark Atlanta University - 12:15 PM ET Kickoff
  • Fort Valley State University vs University of West Alabama - 4:15 PM ET Kickoff

URBAN EDGE BROADCAST TEAM

Game 1: Valdosta State University vs. Clark Atlanta University

  • Play-by-Play: Sly Williams
  • Color Analyst: Fred Farrier
  • Sideline Reporter: Vickie Perez

Game 2: University of West Alabama vs. Fort Valley State University

  • Play-by-Play: Gary Harris
  • Color Analyst: Andre Fluellen
  • Sideline Reporter: Melody Hoffman

Game Day Studio Coverage

  • Steve Brown
  • Brett Oates
  • Ray Turner
  • Special Guest Analyst: TBA

From the sidelines to the booth, this year's talent lineup will provide expert commentary, in-depth analysis, and up-close coverage of the players, coaches, and unforgettable moments throughout the weekend.

