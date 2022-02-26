What About Grambling's Football Legacy After the Art Briles Hire?

Has winning at all costs become the priority of Grambling's storied football program?

Redemption is entrenched in the HBCU culture. The philosophy of forgiveness and grace is frequently introduced by our churches and centers of higher learning. Thus, the Black community understands the value of a "second chance." Daily, many fight for those same second chances for our young people - for the athletes and students.

With this in mind, Grambling's hiring of Art Briles appears to be an act of absolution, rather redemption. Unfortunately, the act seems to disregard the 94-year legacy of Grambling football's high values and integrity.

What would Eddie Robinson have said about Hue Jackson and Dr. Scott's decision to extend an offer to Briles? Doug Williams disapproves and many other alumni.

Briles has nothing to lose, but everything to gain. If the Tigers win, he wins. If the Tigers should lose, on Hue Jackson and Dr. Scott will lose.

Briles can exit as the biggest winner. Either he will land a new coaching job or become an advisor for some program.

Grambling, on the other hand, will need to mend fences.

Grambling Flirtation with Winning DID THEIR HOMEWORK? Dr. Trayeon Scott told ESPN that Grambling officials "did the homework" and felt the hire would "give him a chance to really redeem himself after understanding where the facts lie." Question. What about the allegedly assaulted young ladies? Do they deserve a second chance from atrocities suffered by Baylor football players? GRAMBLING'S INTEGRITY GAMBLE Placing winning over the safety of young ladies has often been the occurrence in college and professional football. Whether you agree or not, the historic shield protecting Grambling's legacy was dented and blemished with Briles' hire. Would Eddie Robinson have chosen to sacrifice one of his 408 victories over the integrity of Grambling State University? STATS DON'T LIE: JACKSON STATE IS THE REASON FOR BRILES The priority of the Hue Jackson era at GSU is to win and win big. In 2021, the Tigers' offense was anemic and ranked last in several categories: touchdowns (19), points (203), passing yards (1,464), total yards (2,790), and yards per game (232.5). Tennessee State did not fare well offensively under Hue Jackson for the 2021 season. Out of the seven teams in the OVC Conference, TSU ranked 6th in scoring offense (26 TDs), points per game (18.4), rushing yards (1,262). The Tigers were 2nd in passing yards (2,240) and 5th in touchdowns (26) and total yards (3,502). On Sept. 11, 2021, Jackson State thumped Tennessee State 38-16 on primetime television in the Southern Heritage Classic. Hue Jackson's offense was out of sync most of the afternoon and began to find its rhythm with the game well out of reach. JSU limited TSU's offense to 264 total yards. Hue Jackson witnessed the power of the Jackson State defense, which "will be better in 2022," said head coach Deion Sanders. RECAPTURING THE SWAC With just seconds left in the game, Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, left, and JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson celebrate as the Tigers take the SWAC Championship, beating Prairie View A&M 27-10 at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Tcl Swac ; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK If the Grambling plans to reclaim the SWAC title from the reigning champions in Jackson, Mississippi, they need to score points. Enters stage left, Art Briles. Briles won the 2013 AP College Football Coach of the Year award and bolstered a 99-65 (60.4%) record as a head coach for 13 seasons at Division 1 programs (Houston, Baylor). He has produced a Heisman Trophy winner (Robert Griffin III - 2011) and five total consensus All-American players. His teams ranked as high as No. 2 in weekly polls and No. 8 in the final national polls. BRILES' OFFENSIVE WIZARDRY Oct. 2, 2021; Grambling State University QB Noah Bodden; Credit: Grambling State University Athletics In 2015, the Baylor offense scored 60 points in five consecutive games and over 600 yards in six-straight contests. Besides Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, Bryce Petty, and Seth Russell, two other quarterbacks developed into potent weapons for Briles' system. He nurtured dynamic wide receivers like Kendall Wright and Corey Coleman. As an offensive mastermind, Briles is outstanding. Grambling Noah Bodden could become a fantastic quarterback during Briles' tenure. The young quarterback showed promise but was derailed in 2021 from an inconsistent offensive strategy and porous line play.

'Xs and Os' vs. 'Ls and Ws'

From an Xs and Os perspective, hiring Briles makes sense. Determining who deserves a second chance is up to the powers-that-be at Grambling State University.

Still, no one has publicly stood side-by-side with Briles and faced public scrutiny. Especially in front of a press conference's lights, cameras, and reporters' questions. Why dodge speaking on the hire?

I'm not sure. Only one point has clarity. Grambling is willing to risk the public backlash for the sake of the WINS and re-capture the SWAC title in 2022.