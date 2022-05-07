HBCU golfers and area minority kids participated in a four-day event at The Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac from May 2-8.

HBCU golfers and area minority kids participated in a four-day event at The Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac from May 2-8. The financial institution sponsored the program to expose HBCU students and golfers to a PGA Tour event through learning and mentoring opportunities.

FIRST TEE CLINIC

First, the First Tee Clinic on May 3 at the Langston Golf Course in Washington, D.C., gave area kids the chance to learn the game of golf from PGA Tour players.

HBCU STUDENT ESSAYS, PRO-AM OPPORTUNITY

Next, an HBCU student essay contest would allow four winners to play in a pro-am round with the PGA tour professional of their choice. The program mentors Shanan Hill who serves as Wells Fargo Regional Banking Senior Manager, and Gigi Dixon, Wells Fargo's Head of External Relations, helped select the participants. Each composed an essay on their "future, entrepreneurship, golf aspirations, and life."

Jakari Harris (Hampton University, Class of 2022), Elijah Royal (Fisk University, Class of 2021), Lennard Long (Morehouse College, Class of 2019), and Joia Robertson (Fisk University, Class of 2025) won. They played the Pro-Am round with their selected PGA TOUR player on Wednesday, May 4.

WELLS FARGO EXEMPTIONS FOR ODOM JR. AND BYRD

As part of the tournament's diversity, equity, and inclusion component, two HBCU golfers, Gregory Odom Jr. (Howard University) and Marcus Byrd (Tennessee State University), played in the PGA TOUR through a sponsor's exemption.

Byrd captured his first tournament title at TPC Louisiana in June 2021 after his sixth start on the AGPA Tour. The Tiger completed the 36-hole event with an 11-under 133 stroke total. Marcus learned golf from his father at Langston Golf Course and was a First Tee D.C. Wells Fargo member. The young golfer will donate to the program via an NLT.

HBCU Sports Nation's Mark Gray spoke with Howard University's Gregory Odom, Jr. for HBCU Legends. The HBCU golfer will make his PGA Tour debut at the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac. Under a sponsor's exemption, Odom Jr. became the Bison's first golfer to play in a PGA Tour event.

Odom Jr. appreciates Steph Curry's contribution and Howard's Golf Coach Sam Puryear's recruitment and mentorship.

"When you have the support from Stephen Curry, you make this team along with the caliber of PWI golf teams. Without his support, I don't believe none of this would happen. Combine the experience and mentorship of Sam Puryear, who coached at Stanford and Michigan State, and you have an elite HBCU golf team," Odom Jr. said.

Pam Batalis, Wells Fargo SVP of Sponsorships & Brand Engagement, noted, "We have a long history of supporting HBCUs, and this year we are using the Wells Fargo Championship to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for young, diverse golfers. Wells Fargo. "With our sponsor exemption, we're proud to help Howard University student Gregory Odom, Jr., make his PGA TOUR debut."

Odom Jr. and Howard won the Collegiate Works Championship early last week in Philadelphia before traveling to Maryland for the PGA TOUR’s Wells Fargo Championship. Odom Jr.’s Mom and family were in attendance for his first tour outing.

Coach Puryear remarked, "I realize for HBCU programs that though corporations see wonderfully talented young people who can serve their institutions well through the game of golf, we want to be that leader and strive to do the right thing."

HBCU GOLF'S FUTURE

HBCU golf programs have received increased financial support and success in the 2021-22 season. The SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC held their respective conference championships over the past month. The hope is to enhance the exposure and resources for more young minorities and HBCU student-athletes to showcase their golfing talent on the APGA, PGA, and WPGA Tours.

