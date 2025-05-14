North Carolina A&T Golf: Coach Clark, Sofia Fernando Talk About PGA Works, HBCU Golf
Scooter Clark returned to the HBCU scene two seasons ago when the North Carolina tabbed him as their program's second-ever head golf coach.
During that time, Clark effectively built unique relationships with the players on the Aggies' men's and women's golf teams. This strategy paid off significantly at the PGA Works Collegiate Championships (PWCC).
From May 5-7, Coach Clark's men's and women's golf teams competed in Kohler, Wisconsin, at the beautiful Whistling Straits golf course in the PGA Works Championship. North Carolina A&T swung their clubs on the historic course against HBCU Division I men's and women's golf teams from Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Chicago State, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern, UAPB, Maryland Eastern Shore, North Carolina Central, Lincoln University, Southern, Tennessee State, and Howard.
The women's team won the 2025 PGA Works Championship, led by the event's top medalist and junior golfer, Ekaterina Prokhorova. Also, the Aggies junior Polina Marina came in second place as the women's team shot a three-round score of 302-295-337 (934) to eclipse teams across the country.
Clark had his teams firmly established at the PGA Works. While the women were engaged in a fierce competition for the championship title, the men were also battling for a top position. They tied for second place with Prairie View A&M at 919, trailing the champions from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, who scored 887.
Aggie freshman Pedro Pereira tied for eighth place with a three-round score of 227 (11-over) in the tournament's Top 10. He completed the match with nine birdies and an eagle. Contributions from Agib Hughes (237) and Camilo Marin (240) helped the men to take home second-place honors.
CLARK AND FERNANDO SPEAK ABOUT PWCC
Before the three-day challenge, Coach Clark and sophomore Sofia Fernando spoke with HBCU Legends.
Fernando ended her play at the PGA Works with a three-round score of 83-79-84 (246), placing her 22nd against the Division I ladies competitors.
The native of San Ramon, California, left home to play golf over 3,000 miles away from her family, especially her father, who acted as her trainer and coach. Today, she credits Coach Clark for providing stability and support at North Carolina A&T, but her first year was a bit bumpy in the coach-relationship.
"Both of my parents are actually immigrants," Sofia Fernando commented.
"So seeing their journey that it took to get them all the way to America from where they came from was honestly a huge inspiration for me."
Her plans to go away to college were met with skepticism by her family. Sofia learned of North Carolina A&T from the Underrated Golf Tour, supported by the NBA champion and HBCU golf advocate Steph Curry.
"I actually was able to find the opportunity through Underrated. I was able to commit over here [NC A&T]. It was definitely an adjustment in my freshman year to be so far away from home. I know that coach saw me homesick a couple times, not having my Dad watch me play... I always knew that they would always be watching." She continued, "And the coach definitely helped with that process because he was able to kind of fill that supportive role throughout my freshman year, because being by yourself was definitely an experience."
Coach Clark acknowledged that Sofia did not receive his initial approach well, but he observed her father's method of engaging with her at several events.
"All he would do is just walk the car path," Clark said. "She would come over after a few holes and chat for a little bit. I said, you know what? I'm going to walk on the cart path."
By subtly imitating her father's approach to Sofia, he changed the dynamics of their relationship and her confidence.
"I wanted her to feel that level of comfort and feel that safety. I got kind of this Dad feeling. Even when she starts feeling like she's hitting a bit sideways, she loses some confidence, or kind of going through it. So a lot of times, what I'll do specifically with her is I'll just walk the car path, and she knows I'm there whenever she needs me."
COACH SCOOTER CLARK'S CAREER
Fifty years of golf is now under Clark's belt. His career ranges from being a former student-athlete of the Southern Jaguars and Maryland Terrapins golf teams.
He seamlessly transitioned into golfing management roles as the Director of Golf at Bethune-Cookman, where they won 10 PWCC titles among the men's and women's programs.
Clark joined the PGA of America, became the PWCC tournament manager in 2018, and was elevated to its director of championships in 2020. Returning as a collegiate golf coach in Greensboro is special for him today.
"I've been fortunate to come in and be the second coach of the program, very similar to my time at Bethune-Cookman, where I came in behind Dr. Gary Freeman. To follow behind two legends and pioneers of other programs is an honor," Clark said.
ON THE PASSING OF BLACK GOLF PIONEER JIM DENT
Golf lost a legendary figure in Jim Dent on May 2, a week away from his 86th birthday. Coach Clark and Sofia Fernando spoke about his legacy.
Clark noted, "You talk about pioneers. You talk about legends. That's all a part of our history in this game, and he was such a trailblazer in what he accomplished, and playing a sport at a high level. Playing at a time where, oftentimes, he couldn't play, being denied, and playing under really, really tough and adverse conditions. For us to be able to continue to play and use this [game] for good and to impact others. I'm always remembering those that were before us, whether it's Jim [Dent], Calvin [Peete], Lee [Elder], or Charlie [Sifford]."
"To add on to that, I think, honestly, like, I'm more than grateful. It is really an honor to be able to represent a community that was so underrepresented before I golfed. So, being that we actually played in the Calvin Peete tournament last year, my freshman year, and it was a great opportunity to honor somebody who helped break the barrier through golf," Fernando remarked.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR MINORITIES IN GOLF?
The interest in golf by minorities has grown; still, the dearth of prominent minority collegiate golfers in Division I golf remains. Coach Clark has been a director, administrator, coach, and student-athlete, and believes funding will help to alleviate some of the issues facing HBCU golf programs.
"I'm going to speak, a little bit more broadly than just HBCU programs as we're talking about our young black men and young black women, and their place in the game and competing at a high level," Clark cited. "Yeah. I could say the resources that are being poured into a lot of HBCU programs have helped. That will continue to help, whether through scholarship dollars and fully funded programs or additional scholarships to fund the programs. Then, it's about resources and funding for operational expenses. That will allow us to play in better tournaments and travel more — more broadly speaking — those sustainable opportunities through our junior programs, whether through the Cameron Champ Foundation, Underrated Tour, the Calvin Pete, and Jim Thorpe events. But just creating sustainable dollars and sustainable programming at an earlier age."
Introducing golf at the elementary, middle school, and high school levels within our inner cities will be a challenge. "They've introduced them to a track earlier. There has to be ongoing instruction at a high level of an earlier age, and that is sustainable from junior golf into high school, into college recruiting, and beyond."
THE PWCC BENEFITS
The PGA Works Collegiate Championship (PWCC) has showcased student-athletes' talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and other Minority-Serving Educational Institutions since its first event in 1986. The 27 teams and over 180 male and female golfers embody the tournament's significance and its impact on the careers and lives of young student-athletes like Sofia Fernando.
Sofia stated, "Business wouldn't be Business without golf. So if I can bring that alongside with everything, then I can pursue my career in marketing and be able to kick some butt on the golf course as well."
With a coach like Scooter Clark, who led the women's team to victory in the 2025 HBCU National Championship and was just a few strokes away from having the men's team in contention, North Carolina A&T's golf program is in excellent hands under his leadership.
"It's truly a blessing to have this as part of your life and to be able to use it as a platform for good and to impact others," Coach Scooter Clark poignantly said.
ABOUT PGA WORKS
PGA WORKS is a strategic initiative to diversify the golf industry's workforce.
Funded by PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, PGA WORKS leverages fellowships, scholarships, career exploration events, and the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship to inspire and engage talent from diverse backgrounds to pursue key employment positions across the golf industry.