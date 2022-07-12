United Debuts HBCU Golf Series 'Game Recognize Game'

Golf is a popular game with a considerable influence. Before Tiger Woods, black golfers Ted Rhodes, Charlie Stafford, Charles Owens, Bill Spiller, Pete Brown, Lee Elder, Calvin Peete, and the great Althea Gibson picked up the clubs and excelled without proper funding and resources.

Today, HBCU golf programs are receiving help from individuals like NBA Champion Steph Curry, who funded the return of Howard University's golf program. Also, former NBA champion JR Smith is a student at North Carolina A&T and is one of the best golfers on the Aggies' golf squad.

HBCU GOLF EQUITY

The interest in golf has increased for young people within the black community over the years. The problem is money. Golf is an expensive sport, and United is helping to bridge that gap at HBCUs.

This spring, HBCU Legends reported how United Airlines teamed up with PGA TOUR to address one of the most significant barriers to golf programs' growth and success at Historically Black Colleges and Universities: limited access to funds for air travel.

The two entities awarded 51 HBCU golf teams with more than half a million dollars in grants, divided equally among the schools, to fund travel for golf tournaments and recruiting efforts.

Why? Teams from the South and East Coast did not have within their budgets for student-athletes to travel and enter collegiate golf events on the West Coast. Thus, players would not have the opportunity to compete against some of the best college golfers and raise the level of their play.

United created a four-part digital content series called "Game Recognize Game" with golf influencer and equity advocate Roger Steele. He's well-known on social media for educating his followers on the HBCU golf programs and black golfers. Partnering with United with help further showcase the depth and skill HBCU golf programs offer across the country.

"Removing barriers for HBCU students to have the same opportunities given to other collegiate athletes will open doors for countless young Black golfers to achieve their dreams and for HBCU golf programs to develop to their full potential," United President Brett Hart said. "United is committed to advancing inclusion and racial equity and that begins with making meaningful mentorship and scholarship investments in the communities we serve."

GAME RECOGNIZE GAME DIGITAL SERIES

United released the official trailer for the series that will profile the men's and women's golf programs at Howard University, Florida A&M University, Tennessee State University, and North Carolina A&T State University.

Full episodes of "Game Recognize Game" will be debut Fridays on Skratch TV's YouTube channel.

7/8 - Howard University 7/15 - Florida A&M University 7/22 - Tennessee State University 7/29 - North Carolina A&T University

