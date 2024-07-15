Gymnast Krystin Johnson And Teammates Lead The Fight To Save Talladega College Gymnastics
HOUSTON - Dr. Walter Kimbrough, the interim president of Talladega College, announced plans to end the successful women's gymnastics program after one season at the financially struggling institution.
On December 18, 2023, the Tornadoes announced the formation of the second HBCU gymnastics program, behind Fisk Univeristy's established in 2022.
Today, the program's top gymnast, Krystin Johnson, posted on social media a campaign to save the program:
"Good morning. Talladega Gymnastics needs you! As most of you are aware, Talladega College is trying to dismantle our gymnastics team. This is devastating to us, but WE ARE STILL FIGHTING to keep it. . Thank you so much!"
UPDATE: As of 7 PM CT on July 14, the "Save our Program—Dega Strong" campaign has received over $9,500 in donations.
"With one hour to prepare, the Talladega team was told that the announcement would go public that their team would be no more. Tears in their eyes and sadness in their hearts, they congratulated each other on their accomplishments given the short time that they had. 24 hours later, they decided they weren't taking no for an answer!" - Talladega Gymnastics Team
INAUGURAL SEASON OF ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Krystin Johnson was one of the first recruits featured to compete for Talladega. During the match at Centenary, Talladega set an HBCU women's gymnastics record by winning the team competition with an overall score of 192.2.
On April 13, Johnson had a historic night, placing in the top three at the all-around USAG Women's Collegiate National Championship contest in Denton, Texas. Morgan Price of Fisk University won the all-around national championship. Later, Johnson became the USAG National Champion by winning gold in the vault. It was another triumphant first for Talladega Gymnastics in its inaugural season.
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE PROGRAM'S CLOSURE
"While the decision to discontinue the gymnastics program was undoubtedly difficult, we remain incredibly proud of our gymnasts, coaches, and their remarkable achievements. Their dedication and resilience have set a high standard, and their legacy will continue to inspire, Talladega College Interim President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough said.
"This strategic move is part of our broader vision to position Talladega College to be stronger and more vibrant on all levels, ensuring that we can continue to provide exceptional opportunities for our students."
"I truly enjoyed the Talladega College gymnastics team this past year. Our gymnasts' and coaches' dedication, skill, and spirit have been nothing short of inspiring. I've learned so much from them about the intricacies and beauty of gymnastics," Loretta Martin, vice president and athletic director, said. "While the decision to discontinue the program was incredibly tough, it's clear that the strides we've made will ultimately strengthen Talladega College as a whole. Our gymnasts have set a high bar, and their legacy will continue to motivate us as we move forward."