Fisk Gymnast Morgan Price Repeats As 2025 USA Gymnastics All-Around National Champion
- Price sets more history by winning the national title for a second consecutive season.
Fisk University's gymnastics superstar Morgan Price repeated as the 2025 USA Gymnastics All-Around Champion for the second consecutive season at Centenary Dome in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Apr. 11.
It has been an exceptional and historic season for Price. She is the first HBCU gymnast to win two national titles and earn a perfect score of 10.0 in a routine in the same year.
The two-time all-American gymnast compiled the top all-around score of 39.350 at the 2025 USAG National competition. She will enter the individual events competition on Sunday.
Last season, Price made history as the first gymnast from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to win the 2024 USA Collegiate National Title in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Also, former Talladega University gymnast Kyrstin Johnson secured third place in the same all-around competition and won the vault, becoming the first HBCU gymnast to earn a gold medal.
Her teammate Aliyah Reed-Hammon finished the competition in 14th place with a score of 19.675, competing in only two events - the vault and balance beam.
Morgan Price's Scoring
- Vault - 9.775 (4th)
- Uneven Bars -9.850 (2nd-T)
- Balance Beam - 9.900 (1st)
- Floor Exercise - 9.825 (3rd-T)
HBCU Legends will have more details on Sunday's individual competition.
HBCU GYMNASTICS NEWS
More Morgan Price News
Fisk Gymnastics Defeats D1 And D2 Competitors, Morgan Price Wins All-Around Event
The women's gymnastics program at Fisk University continues to astound their opponents after defeating Southeast Missouri and the University of Bridgeport at Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday, Feb. 28.
The victory was the first time an HBCU gymnastics team defeated a Division 1 and Division 2 program. They have won all three of their last four competitions. Last week at Greenville University, Fisk won with a score of 192.950.
The Lady Bulldogs gymnasts led their competitors scoring 194.600 as Southeast Missouri posted 194.400, and Bridgeport recorded 193.850.
The reigning national champion, Morgan Price, scored 39.350 to win the all-around competition. Fisk gymnasts won each of the exercises:
- Vault: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.875
- Bars: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.850
- Beam: Aliyah Reed-Hammon, Fisk University - 9.850
- Floor: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.875
- All-Around: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 39.350
The other Bulldogs close to Price in the all-around scoring were Allie Berkley, who scored 38.950, and Ciniah Rosby posted 38.500.
SEMO's top gymnast, Taylor Ingle, scored 39.300, while Lola Sepulveda of Bridgeport scored 38.750.
Event All-Around Top 5 Gymnasts
- Morgan Price - 39.350 (Fisk)
- Taylor Ingle - 39.300 (SEMO)
- Allie Berkley - 38.950 (Fisk)
- Lola Sepulveda - 38.750 (Bridgeport)
- Ciniah Rosby - 38.500 (Fisk)
The Fisk ladies secured three of the top five highest scores in the event.