Fisk Gymnastics Defeats D1 And D2 Competitors, Morgan Price Wins All-Around Event

  • Reigning national champion gymnast, Morgan Price, takes home the All-Around Victory! She has seven all-around victories since arriving at Fisk.

Kyle T. Mosley

Fisk Gymnastics Team Defeats SEMO & Bridgeport
Fisk Gymnastics Team Defeats SEMO & Bridgeport / Credit: Fisk Athletics
In this story:

The women's gymnastics program at Fisk University continues to astound their opponents after defeating Southeast Missouri and the University of Bridgeport at Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday, Feb. 28.   

The victory was the first time an HBCU gymnastics team defeated a Division 1 and Division 2 program. They have won all three of their last four competitions. Last week at Greenville University, Fisk won with a score of 192.950.

The Lady Bulldogs gymnasts led their competitors scoring 194.600 as Southeast Missouri posted 194.400, and Bridgeport recorded 193.850.

Morgan Price Wins Another All-Around Gymnastics Event
Morgan Price Wins Another All-Around Gymnastics Event / Credit: Fisk

The reigning national champion, Morgan Price, scored 39.350 to win the all-around competition. Fisk gymnasts won each of the exercises:

  • Vault: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.875
  • Bars: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.850
  • Beam: Aliyah Reed-Hammon, Fisk University - 9.850
  • Floor: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.875
  • All-Around: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 39.350

The other Bulldogs close to Price in the all-around scoring were Allie Berkley, who scored 38.950, and Ciniah Rosby posted 38.500.

SEMO's top gymnast, Taylor Ingle, scored 39.300, while Lola Sepulveda of Bridgeport scored 38.750.

Event All-Around Top 5 Gymnasts

  1. Morgan Price - 39.350 (Fisk)
  2. Taylor Ingle - 39.300 (SEMO)
  3. Allie Berkley - 38.950 (Fisk)
  4. Lola Sepulveda - 38.750 (Bridgeport)
  5. Ciniah Rosby - 38.500 (Fisk)

The Fisk ladies secured three of the top five highest scores in the event.

