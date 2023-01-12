Last week, Fisk University's women's gymnastics team made history at the Super 16 Gymnastics Invitational in Las Vegas. Remarkably, they finished fourth, becoming the first HBCU gymnastics squad to compete at the NCAA level in an organized event.

The team was led by top-recruit Morgan Price, who earned the meet's highest score of 9.9 on the vault.

Fourteen months ago, the Fisk Ladies Gymnastics program's formation was pioneered by freshman Jordynn Cromartie. She was inspired to create the team after a conversation with her uncle, a Fisk alum, persuaded her to consider an HBCU over a Power 5 school.

"[I told my uncle] I've spent my own life trying to make it on a collegiate gymnastics team so I wouldn't come to Fisk unless they had a program or something for me to do," Cromartie said. "During that conversation he was like, 'Watch me make it happen.'"

Fisk Ladies Gymnastics 4 Gallery 4 Images

Coach Corrinne Tarver, the first Black gymnast to win an NCAA all-around title in 1989, joined the effort and birthed the squad.

"Well honestly I want the team to go out there every single competition, do the best that they are capable of doing," Tarver remarked. "Overall I am hoping that we are a blueprint for other HBCUs to add a gymnastics program."

The young ladies earned fourth-place, but we are sure they will continue to make history in future gymnastic events.

HBCU GYMNASTICS ARTICLES ON HBCU LEGENDS