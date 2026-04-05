HBCU All-Star Game: HBCU Basketball's Elite Talent, Teams, How to Watch, & Awards
The 5th Annual HBCU All-Star Game tips off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Easter Sunday at Corteva Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, showcasing the top HBCU basketball talent during college basketball's grandest weekend. The broadcast will stream on BET Fast Channel and be available locally in Indianapolis on WISH-TV.
Travis Williams, Founder and CEO, has continued to organize an event that brings together 24 HBCU basketball athletes each year, all aspiring to play professionally in the NBA, G League, or internationally. Each year, the event includes a salute to Black history, culture, education, and community. This year, the event takes place in a city already buzzing with anticipation ahead of the national championship game on Monday.
"We will continue honoring and celebrating the rich history, tradition, and contributions of HBCUs to the sport of college basketball." — Travis L. Williams, Founder & CEO, HBCU All-Stars LLC.
While the NCAA Men's Final Four commands national attention just miles away this year, 24 elite student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country are gathered under two legendary banners — Team Sam Jones and Team Bob Dandridge — to show the world that HBCU basketball belongs in every conversation about the sport's brightest futures.
GAME INFO
Game: 5th Annual HBCU All-Star Game
Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026
Tipoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Corteva Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN
Broadcast: BET Fast Channel + locally on WISH-TV in Indianapolis
A Milestone Fifth Year
Founded in 2019 by Travis L. Williams and his wife, Kya Williams, HBCU All-Stars LLC has evolved from a vision into a nationally recognized institution over the past several years. Initially conceived as an idea to change the trajectory of HBCU athletics, it has since expanded into a week-long celebration each spring. As a result, its impact now reaches every corner of Indianapolis—from high school classrooms to food pantries to the hardwood floor of Corteva Coliseum.
The 2026 edition marks the fifth consecutive year the game has drawn the nation's best HBCU talent. This year in Indianapolis, the platform was unparalleled. The timing was intentional: with the college basketball world’s attention focused on the city for the Final Four, the HBCU All-Star Game seized the moment to demand its place in the national spotlight.
Furthermore, this year's event drew representation from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC conferences, as well as from independent programs such as Tennessee State, Hampton, and Howard — a roster that spans the full breadth of Black college athletics.
Team Sam Jones vs. Team Bob Dandridge
The game's two rosters honor two towering figures in HBCU basketball history. Sam Jones, the North Carolina Central University alumnus who went on to win ten NBA championships with the Boston Celtics, and Bob Dandridge, the Norfolk State legend who became a two-time NBA champion, represent the tradition of greatness that runs through Black college basketball's DNA.
As a result, the 24 players selected for this year's game represent the finest talent across HBCU basketball in 2025-26:
TEAM SAM JONES
Daniel Rouzan — Bethune-Cookman University
Dontae Horne — Prairie View A&M University
Jacob Cooper — Virginia State University
Jakobi Heady — Bethune-Cookman University
Josh Ogundele — Hampton University
Kintavious Dozier — Alabama A&M University
Larry Howell — Fayetteville State University
Malek Abdelgowad — Southern University
Nick Woodard — Alcorn State University
Quion Williams — University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Roderick Coffee III — Grambling State University
Tyler Shirley — Florida A&M University
TEAM BOB DANDRIDGE
Aaron Nkrumah — Tennessee State University
Anthony McComb III — Norfolk State University
Bryce Harris — Howard University
Cameron Clark — South Carolina State University
Dionte Johnson — North Carolina Central University
Jermontae Hill — Morehouse College
Kusamae Draper — Tuskegee University
Najashi Tolefree — Miles College
Rob Lawson — Morgan State University
Travis Harper II — Tennessee State University
Xzavier Long — Hampton University
Zion Obanla — University of Maryland Eastern Shore
† Daeshun Ruffin (Jackson State) and Troy Hupstead were selected as HBCU All-Stars but are unable to participate due to injury.
The Coaching Staff
Four coaches were selected to lead the 24 All-Stars on game day, each bringing HBCU pedigree and coaching excellence to the sideline:
- Nolan Smith (Head Coach) — Tennessee State University
• Reggie Theus (Assistant Coach) — Bethune-Cookman University
• Larry Dixon (Assistant Coach) — Morehouse College
• Devin Hoehn (Assistant Coach) — Fayetteville State University
Award Winners
Additionally, prior to game day, the HBCU All-Stars Awards Ceremony at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center honored the season's standout performers and coaches. The recognition spanned both Division I and Division II programs, reflecting the depth of excellence across the HBCU landscape:
BOBBY PHILLS AWARD — Division I Co-Players of the Year
Aaron Nkrumah — Tennessee State University
Bryce Harris — Howard University
CLEO HILL AWARD — Division II Co-Players of the Year
Jermontae Hill — Morehouse College
Larry Howell — Fayetteville State University
JOHN McLENDON AWARD — Division I Co-Coaches of the Year
Nolan Smith — Tennessee State University
Kenneth Blakeney — Howard University
CLARENCE "BIG HOUSE" GAINES AWARD — Division II Co-Coach of the Year
Larry Dixon — Morehouse College
More Than a Game
Building on that, what distinguishes the HBCU All-Star Game Experience from any other showcase is its unwavering commitment to community. In the days leading up to tip-off, players, coaches, and staff fanned out across Indianapolis for a series of outreach initiatives that put the "experience" in the event's name.
"This is a can't-miss moment for Indianapolis and for our future leaders. We're bringing together the full power of HBCU excellence — education, opportunity, culture, and community — under one roof." — Travis L. Williams, Founder & CEO, HBCU All-Stars LLC.
On Friday, April 3, the HBCU All-Stars visited the Sankofa School of Success and delivered food, fresh produce, and resources to the Windsor Village Park Food Pantry — a tangible expression of the values that define the HBCU tradition. Nearly 300 Indianapolis-area students attended a basketball clinic, Easter egg hunt, and health fair organized in partnership with local organizations.
A College Admissions and Scholarship Fair brought representatives from 40 to 50 HBCUs to Corteva Coliseum, giving metro Indianapolis high school students a direct pathway to explore their HBCU options. The organization also partnered with 10 local high schools to donate caps and gowns to graduating seniors in need — a gesture that speaks directly to the mission Travis Williams has championed since day one.
A Social Justice and Civil Rights Luncheon and Panel, supported by the legacy of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, added intellectual depth to an already rich week of programming. And a Black Business Vendor Showcase created economic opportunity for Indianapolis's entrepreneur community.
The Full Week of Events
What distinguishes the HBCU All-Star Game Experience from any other showcase is its unwavering commitment to community. In the days surrounding tip-off, players, coaches, and staff fanned out across Indianapolis for a series of outreach initiatives:
- HBCU Awards Ceremony & Reception — Madam Walker Legacy Center (Thursday, April 2)
• College Admissions & Scholarship Fair — Corteva Coliseum, featuring 40–50 HBCUs (Friday & Saturday)
• NBA Pro Day Combine — Top HBCU athletes compete in front of NBA, G League, and international scouts (Saturday, April 4)
• Friday Fun Day Community Outreach — Sankofa School of Success & Windsor Village Park Food Pantry donation (Friday, April 3)
• Social Justice & Civil Rights Luncheon and Panel — Madam Walker Legacy Center (Saturday, April 4)
• Black Business Vendor Showcase — Corteva Coliseum (Saturday, April 4)
• Caps & Gowns Donation — Partnership with 10 Indianapolis-area high schools to provide graduating seniors with caps and gowns
Nearly 300 Indianapolis-area students attended a basketball clinic, Easter egg hunt, and health fair as part of the Friday Fun Day initiative alone — a tangible expression of the values that define the HBCU tradition.
The Bigger Picture
Looking beyond the festivities, the HBCU All-Star Game arrives at a moment of renewed national interest in Black college athletics. With only one active HBCU player among the NBA's 450 roster spots, the pro day combine — held in conjunction with the All-Star weekend and open to NBA, G League, and international scouts — is not merely ceremonial. It is a deliberate effort to change a statistic that undersells HBCU talent.
For the players on the court today, the audience extends well beyond the fans in Corteva Coliseum. Scouts, front offices, and media have all found their way to Indianapolis — and the HBCU All-Star Game has made sure they couldn't look away.
Since its first game at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena in 2022, the event has expanded each year: it sold out the H&PE Arena at Texas Southern University on an HBCU campus, then filled the Global Credit Union Arena at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, and now, during this year's Final Four, it commands national attention. This consistent growth over consecutive years tells its own story.
Looking Ahead
With only one active HBCU player among the NBA's 450 roster spots, the pro day combine is not merely ceremonial. It is a deliberate effort to change a statistic that undersells HBCU talent, putting elite athletes directly in front of the scouts who can change their futures.
For the players on the court today, the audience extends well beyond the fans inside Corteva Coliseum. Scouts, front offices, and national media have all found their way to Indianapolis — and the HBCU All-Star Game has made sure they couldn't look away.
As the 5th Anniversary edition of the HBCU All-Star Game unfolds this year, the foundation it has built over the past five years is unmistakable. At this year’s admissions fair, representatives from 40 to 50 HBCUs attended. As a result, thousands of students were involved; additionally, caps and gowns were donated, food was delivered, and futures were opened.
Later today, the players will be introduced, the crowd will rise and cheer, and for the families in the stands, the students at the scholarship fair, and the coaches watching from the sideline, the HBCU All-Star Game will again be proof that HBCU excellence doesn't need anyone's permission to shine on the biggest stage.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze