HBCU All-Star Game: HBCU Basketball's Elite Talent, Teams, How to Watch, & Awards

The 5th Annual HBCU All-Star Game tips off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Easter Sunday at Corteva Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, showcasing the top HBCU basketball talent during college basketball's grandest weekend. The broadcast will stream on BET Fast Channel and be available locally in Indianapolis on WISH-TV.

Travis Williams, Founder and CEO, has continued to organize an event that brings together 24 HBCU basketball athletes each year, all aspiring to play professionally in the NBA, G League, or internationally. Each year, the event includes a salute to Black history, culture, education, and community. This year, the event takes place in a city already buzzing with anticipation ahead of the national championship game on Monday.

"We will continue honoring and celebrating the rich history, tradition, and contributions of HBCUs to the sport of college basketball." — Travis L. Williams, Founder & CEO, HBCU All-Stars LLC.



While the NCAA Men's Final Four commands national attention just miles away this year, 24 elite student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country are gathered under two legendary banners — Team Sam Jones and Team Bob Dandridge — to show the world that HBCU basketball belongs in every conversation about the sport's brightest futures.

GAME INFO

Game: 5th Annual HBCU All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Tipoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Corteva Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN

Broadcast: BET Fast Channel + locally on WISH-TV in Indianapolis

A Milestone Fifth Year

Founded in 2019 by Travis L. Williams and his wife, Kya Williams, HBCU All-Stars LLC has evolved from a vision into a nationally recognized institution over the past several years. Initially conceived as an idea to change the trajectory of HBCU athletics, it has since expanded into a week-long celebration each spring. As a result, its impact now reaches every corner of Indianapolis—from high school classrooms to food pantries to the hardwood floor of Corteva Coliseum.

The 2026 edition marks the fifth consecutive year the game has drawn the nation's best HBCU talent. This year in Indianapolis, the platform was unparalleled. The timing was intentional: with the college basketball world’s attention focused on the city for the Final Four, the HBCU All-Star Game seized the moment to demand its place in the national spotlight.

Furthermore, this year's event drew representation from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC conferences, as well as from independent programs such as Tennessee State, Hampton, and Howard — a roster that spans the full breadth of Black college athletics.

Team Sam Jones vs. Team Bob Dandridge

The game's two rosters honor two towering figures in HBCU basketball history. Sam Jones, the North Carolina Central University alumnus who went on to win ten NBA championships with the Boston Celtics, and Bob Dandridge, the Norfolk State legend who became a two-time NBA champion, represent the tradition of greatness that runs through Black college basketball's DNA.

As a result, the 24 players selected for this year's game represent the finest talent across HBCU basketball in 2025-26:

TEAM SAM JONES

Daniel Rouzan — Bethune-Cookman University

Dontae Horne — Prairie View A&M University

Jacob Cooper — Virginia State University

Jakobi Heady — Bethune-Cookman University

Josh Ogundele — Hampton University

Kintavious Dozier — Alabama A&M University

Larry Howell — Fayetteville State University

Malek Abdelgowad — Southern University

Nick Woodard — Alcorn State University

Quion Williams — University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Roderick Coffee III — Grambling State University

Tyler Shirley — Florida A&M University

TEAM BOB DANDRIDGE

Aaron Nkrumah — Tennessee State University

Anthony McComb III — Norfolk State University

Bryce Harris — Howard University

Cameron Clark — South Carolina State University

Dionte Johnson — North Carolina Central University

Jermontae Hill — Morehouse College

Kusamae Draper — Tuskegee University

Najashi Tolefree — Miles College

Rob Lawson — Morgan State University

Travis Harper II — Tennessee State University

Xzavier Long — Hampton University

Zion Obanla — University of Maryland Eastern Shore

† Daeshun Ruffin (Jackson State) and Troy Hupstead were selected as HBCU All-Stars but are unable to participate due to injury.

The Coaching Staff

Four coaches were selected to lead the 24 All-Stars on game day, each bringing HBCU pedigree and coaching excellence to the sideline:

Nolan Smith (Head Coach) — Tennessee State University

• Reggie Theus (Assistant Coach) — Bethune-Cookman University

• Larry Dixon (Assistant Coach) — Morehouse College

• Devin Hoehn (Assistant Coach) — Fayetteville State University

Award Winners

Additionally, prior to game day, the HBCU All-Stars Awards Ceremony at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center honored the season's standout performers and coaches. The recognition spanned both Division I and Division II programs, reflecting the depth of excellence across the HBCU landscape:

BOBBY PHILLS AWARD — Division I Co-Players of the Year

Aaron Nkrumah — Tennessee State University

Bryce Harris — Howard University

CLEO HILL AWARD — Division II Co-Players of the Year

Jermontae Hill — Morehouse College

Larry Howell — Fayetteville State University

JOHN McLENDON AWARD — Division I Co-Coaches of the Year

Nolan Smith — Tennessee State University

Kenneth Blakeney — Howard University

CLARENCE "BIG HOUSE" GAINES AWARD — Division II Co-Coach of the Year

Larry Dixon — Morehouse College

More Than a Game

Building on that, what distinguishes the HBCU All-Star Game Experience from any other showcase is its unwavering commitment to community. In the days leading up to tip-off, players, coaches, and staff fanned out across Indianapolis for a series of outreach initiatives that put the "experience" in the event's name.

"This is a can't-miss moment for Indianapolis and for our future leaders. We're bringing together the full power of HBCU excellence — education, opportunity, culture, and community — under one roof." — Travis L. Williams, Founder & CEO, HBCU All-Stars LLC.

On Friday, April 3, the HBCU All-Stars visited the Sankofa School of Success and delivered food, fresh produce, and resources to the Windsor Village Park Food Pantry — a tangible expression of the values that define the HBCU tradition. Nearly 300 Indianapolis-area students attended a basketball clinic, Easter egg hunt, and health fair organized in partnership with local organizations.

A College Admissions and Scholarship Fair brought representatives from 40 to 50 HBCUs to Corteva Coliseum, giving metro Indianapolis high school students a direct pathway to explore their HBCU options. The organization also partnered with 10 local high schools to donate caps and gowns to graduating seniors in need — a gesture that speaks directly to the mission Travis Williams has championed since day one.

A Social Justice and Civil Rights Luncheon and Panel, supported by the legacy of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, added intellectual depth to an already rich week of programming. And a Black Business Vendor Showcase created economic opportunity for Indianapolis's entrepreneur community.

Indianapolis! Experience the Grammy Award-winning Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands LIVE at the 5th Annual HBCU All-Star Game!



📍 Corteva Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

📅 Sunday, April 5

🎟️ https://t.co/X2vQhpJUBW #thebestinblackcollegebasketball pic.twitter.com/yDCugIYxh0 — HBCU All-Star Game (@HBCUAllStarGame) March 26, 2026

The Full Week of Events

What distinguishes the HBCU All-Star Game Experience from any other showcase is its unwavering commitment to community. In the days surrounding tip-off, players, coaches, and staff fanned out across Indianapolis for a series of outreach initiatives:

HBCU Awards Ceremony & Reception — Madam Walker Legacy Center (Thursday, April 2)

• College Admissions & Scholarship Fair — Corteva Coliseum, featuring 40–50 HBCUs (Friday & Saturday)

• NBA Pro Day Combine — Top HBCU athletes compete in front of NBA, G League, and international scouts (Saturday, April 4)

• Friday Fun Day Community Outreach — Sankofa School of Success & Windsor Village Park Food Pantry donation (Friday, April 3)

• Social Justice & Civil Rights Luncheon and Panel — Madam Walker Legacy Center (Saturday, April 4)

• Black Business Vendor Showcase — Corteva Coliseum (Saturday, April 4)

• Caps & Gowns Donation — Partnership with 10 Indianapolis-area high schools to provide graduating seniors with caps and gowns

Nearly 300 Indianapolis-area students attended a basketball clinic, Easter egg hunt, and health fair as part of the Friday Fun Day initiative alone — a tangible expression of the values that define the HBCU tradition.

The Bigger Picture

Looking beyond the festivities, the HBCU All-Star Game arrives at a moment of renewed national interest in Black college athletics. With only one active HBCU player among the NBA's 450 roster spots, the pro day combine — held in conjunction with the All-Star weekend and open to NBA, G League, and international scouts — is not merely ceremonial. It is a deliberate effort to change a statistic that undersells HBCU talent.

For the players on the court today, the audience extends well beyond the fans in Corteva Coliseum. Scouts, front offices, and media have all found their way to Indianapolis — and the HBCU All-Star Game has made sure they couldn't look away.

Since its first game at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena in 2022, the event has expanded each year: it sold out the H&PE Arena at Texas Southern University on an HBCU campus, then filled the Global Credit Union Arena at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, and now, during this year's Final Four, it commands national attention. This consistent growth over consecutive years tells its own story.

Looking Ahead

With only one active HBCU player among the NBA's 450 roster spots, the pro day combine is not merely ceremonial. It is a deliberate effort to change a statistic that undersells HBCU talent, putting elite athletes directly in front of the scouts who can change their futures.

For the players on the court today, the audience extends well beyond the fans inside Corteva Coliseum. Scouts, front offices, and national media have all found their way to Indianapolis — and the HBCU All-Star Game has made sure they couldn't look away.

As the 5th Anniversary edition of the HBCU All-Star Game unfolds this year, the foundation it has built over the past five years is unmistakable. At this year’s admissions fair, representatives from 40 to 50 HBCUs attended. As a result, thousands of students were involved; additionally, caps and gowns were donated, food was delivered, and futures were opened.

Later today, the players will be introduced, the crowd will rise and cheer, and for the families in the stands, the students at the scholarship fair, and the coaches watching from the sideline, the HBCU All-Star Game will again be proof that HBCU excellence doesn't need anyone's permission to shine on the biggest stage.