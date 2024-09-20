HBCU Football Showdown: Bubba McDowell Breaks Down Week 4's Fierce Battle Between The Panthers And Jaguars
HOUSTON — Saturday's SWAC West conflict between the Prairie View Panthers (1-2, 0-1 SWAC) and Southern University Jaguars (1-2, 0-0 SWAC) is critical for the teams to improve as conference action ramps up this season.
"We're trying to improve, Coach McDowell told HBCU Legends. "We let Game 1 get away, in our opinion. I told them [the team] going back to that TSU wasn't going to come in and lay it down for us. We have to make sure that we take care of business. A lot of times, we were just killing ourselves." He continued, "Turnovers on crucial downs and in crucial situations in the course of a game will always hurt you."
Each team is coming off Week 3 road losses. Michigan State defeated the Panthers 40-0, and Jackson State routed the Jaguars 33-15 in the Boom Box Classic at The Vet.
A Prairie View must secure a victory against Southern, especially after falling to Texas Southern in the 39th Labor Day Classic. Also, it was the first SWAC opener the Panthers have lost in the last ten years.
"It's definitely a big test," McDowell spoke about facing Southern. "Again, they know us. We know them. Now, it's just about us. Just going out and executing."
Another SWAC West loss could jeopardize Coach Bubba McDowell and the Panthers' chances to repeat as the division champions.
"I just need you guys to keep these guys calm," Coach McDowell said. "Keep themselves in the game, keep focused...it should be just as deep as the first game, the Labor Day classic."
THE QUARTERBACKS
Quarterback Cam Peterson will again get the nod to start. Coach Bubba McDowell updated Lucas Coley's status: "He's getting better. He's throwing a little bit, just a little bit of soreness after he throws, but he's definitely coming along really, really good. We'll let him warm up at the game, see where he's at, and hold him up again until he's 100% healthy and ready to go."
Coach Terrence Graves' team should be confident on paper, yet they are licking their wounds after Jackson State pounded them often and early. The Jaguars signal-caller Noah Bodden will get the start after Czavian Teasett had a lower-leg injury against the Tigers.
Despite the Jaguars being "wounded" after last Saturday's performance, McDowell sees them as "dangerous." "Wounded, but you're absolutely right, dangerous," McDowell explained. "If we don't do what we're supposed to do responsibility-wise, and as coaches make the right calls, putting guys in position to make plays, and for them to go out and execute. Things can go awry real fast."
PANTHERS Vs. JAGUARS HISTORY
Last season, the Panthers beat the Jaguars 27-21 on Nov. 11. Still, Southern University has succeeded in Prairie View this century with 14 wins and nine losses, including five road victories at Panther Stadium.
Surprisingly, the Jaguars have won each of these five road matchups by double digits, including a 32-point victory during their last trip in 2022
"Over the previous ten seasons (2014-2023), Southern University has gone 55-21 (.724) in conference play, eighth best by any FCS school during that span (min. 25 games). The Jaguars had gone 8-2 in SWAC openers during this timeframe," according to Stats Perform.
Southern has led the all-time series, 50-22, since the first kick-off on November 26, 1949.
Prairie View A&M will host Southern University with a 6:00 PM CT kick-off at Panther Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2. ESPN+ will have the televised broadcast.