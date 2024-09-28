HBCU Football: MEAC Features Dramatic And Historic Battles In Week 5
MEAC Conference action kicks off this weekend with the Circle City Classic between North Carolina Central and Norfolk State. Delaware State, Morgan State and South Carolina State will each take on programs from the CAA, while Howard takes on Ivy League opponent Princeton.
Delaware State Hornets (1-3, 0-0 MEAC) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3, 0-2 CAA)
Saturday, September 28 | Barker-Lane Stadium | Buies Creek, N.C. | 2:00 PM
TV: | FloSports
Delaware State enters the weekend following a tough 38-24 loss to the Richmond Spiders from the CAA. Quarterback Marqui Adams accounted for 288 of the 378 total offensive yards for the Delaware State Hornets. DSU has not won a game this season where their opponents have scored 30 or more points. Campbell dropped their last contest 24-17 to Stony Brook in the CAA opener.
Delaware State and Campbell are on two-game losing streaks with their respective wins coming in Week 2. Both teams struggle to put points on the board as Delaware State ranks last in the MEAC averaging 15.5 points, while Campbell averages 18.5 points ranking 13th in the CAA. Campbell leads the series 1-0 after defeating Delaware State 34-7 in 2022. MEAC teams have faced CAA opponents seven times this season with the CAA leading 5-2.
North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2, 0-0 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (2-3, 0-0 MEAC)
Saturday, September 28 | Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, Ind. | 3:00 PM
TV: | ESPN+ | Re-Air on ESPNU
North Carolina Central and Norfolk State will be the first MEAC matchup of the season when they face off in the 40th Circle City Classic. North Carolina Central posted a 66-24 blowout over North Carolina A&T State a week ago as the team amassed 530 yards of total offense.
N.C. Central claimed four MEAC Weekly honors in the Player of the Week, Walker Harris, Rookie of the Week, Javion Martin, Offensive Lineman of the Week, AC McMoore, and Specialist of the Week, Juan Velarde. N.C. Central sits second in the MEAC in passing averaging 190.8 yards, but struggles in the run game on both sides of the ball sitting last in rushing offense and defense. Norfolk State collected a 32-10 victory over Virginia Military Institute claiming the 2-1 series lead.
NSU’s Daylan Long claimed the fifth MEAC weekly honor as the Defensive Player of the Week, while teammate Jacquez Jones garnered HBCU+ FCS National Player of the Week recognition.
Jones leads the MEAC with 66.2 receiving yards per game (13.8 per catch) on just 24 receptions. Norfolk State heads into its sixth game of the season as the Spartans competed in Week 0 and is the first game outside the state of Virginia since August 31 when they travelled to Greenville, NC to face East Carolina. NSU is second in the MEAC in scoring defense allowing 27.2 points and sits first in interceptions (7). Head Coaches Trei Oliver (NCCU) and Dawson Odums (NSU) have a long history as both coaches played for N.C. Central in the mid to late 90’s and coached together at Southern University.
North Carolina Central leads the series 13-7 against Norfolk State and has won the last three contests heading into the weekend. Last time out, the Eagles defeated the Spartans 38-24 a season ago.
Howard Bison (2-2, 0-0 MEAC) at Princeton Tigers (0-1, 0-0 Ivy)
Saturday, September 28 | Princeton Stadium | Princeton, N.J. | 2:00 PM
TV: | ESPN+
Howard heads back to the Garden State this weekend to face Princeton following a heartbreaking one-touchdown loss, 27-20, to Hampton in the Truth & Service Classic. The Howard Bison lead the MEAC in total offense (371.3 yards), rushing offense (180 yards), passing offense (191.3 yards), sacks by (11), forced fumbles (4) and fumbles recovered (5). Running back Jarett Hunter is second in the MEAC in rushing yards per game with 85.6 and 341 yards for the season.
Defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr. averages 9.8 tackles to sit atop the MEAC stats, while teammate Noah Miles leads in tackles for loss (1.63 for 6.5 yds) and sacks (1.25/G). Saturday will be Princeton’s second game after falling 35-20 to Lehigh a week ago in its season opener. Quarterback Blaine Hipa threw for 219 yards completing 16 of 38 attempts with two touchdown passes.
Saturday's game marks the first-ever meeting between Howard and Princeton on the football field. Since 2019, Howard is 0-4 against Ivy League programs; Harvard (0-3) and Yale (0-1).
Morgan State Bears (1-3, 0-0 MEAC) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-1, 1-0 CAA)
Saturday, September 28 | LaValle Stadium | Stony Brook, NY | 3:30 PM
TV: | FloSports
Morgan State returned to the win column after picking up a dominant 56-7 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg. The Bears registered a season-high 444 yards of total offense with seven touchdowns. The run game reigned supreme amassing 293 yards with four touchdowns, including two from Jason Collins.
The Bears defense leads the MEAC in scoring defense (17.5 points), rushing defense (116.0) and passing defense (154.3), while ranking ninth nationally in total defense in the FCS. Stony Brook enters Saturday's contest on a three-game winning streak after dropping their season opener at Marshall, 45-3.
Last time out, the Stony Brook Seawolves defeated the Fighting Camels of Campbell 24-17, in their CAA opener. Senior running back Roland Dempster was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for a career-best 179 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 36 carries to lead Stony Brook past Campbell for its first CAA road win since 2021.
Dempster also leads the CAA in rushing yards per game with a 106.8 average. Stony Brook holds a 1-0 series lead against Morgan State. The Seawolves edged the Bears 24-22 in the 2022 matchup.
North Carolina A&T State Aggies (1-3, 0-1 CAA) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-2, 0-2 MEAC)
Saturday, September 28 | Oliver C. Dawson Stadium | Orangeburg, S.C. | 6:00 PM
TV: ESPN+
South Carolina State will host North Carolina A&T State in their home opener following a bye week. S.C. State last competed on Sept. 14 against FBS opponent Georgia Southern in Statesboro, GA, falling 42-14. Running back Deondra Duehart recorded both touchdowns for the Bulldogs. S.C. State ranks second in the MEAC in total offense and defense, registering 341.7 yards per game, while holding opponents to 347.0 yards.
S.C. State quarterback Eric Phoenix sits first in the MEAC in passing yards per game (177.3) and completion percentage (62.8). The Aggies enter the game following a devastating 66-24 loss to the Eagles of N.C. Central last weekend. N.C. A&T State registered 327 yards of total offense, while being held to two rushing touchdowns. Saturday’s game will be the first for the Aggies outside the state of North Carolina this season.
N.C. A&T State ranks last in the CAA in scoring defense giving up 43.3 points per game and total defense relinquishing 464.8 yards of total offense per game to their opponents. S.C. State leads the series 31-24-2 against N.C A&T State. The Aggies won the last outing defeating the Bulldogs 41-27 in 2022.