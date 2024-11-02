HBCU Legends

HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 10

HBCU football's Week 10 scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independent.

WEEK 10 HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scheduled in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents.

NCCU 21, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 24

Bulldogs quarterback Eric Phoenix accounted for 381 yards of offense, and wide receiver Caden High caught two touchdowns as South Carolina State outlasted North Carolina Central, 24-21. They are now in firm control of the MEAC and their destiny in route to the 2024 Celebration Bowl.

TEXAS SOUTHERN vs. FLORIDA A&M (2:00 PM CT - ESPN+)

Florida A&M (4-3, 2-1 SWAC) square off at Homecoming against Texas Southern (3-4, 2-2 SWAC) in Week 10. The Tigers surprised Grambling to step a game behind the SWAC West leaders from Southern who lost to the Rattlers in Week 9. Could the Tigers sneak in through the backdoor in the Wacky SWAC West?

*NOTABLE GAMES TO WATCH: UAPB vs. Jackson State (ESPN+) and Alcorn State vs. Alabama State

