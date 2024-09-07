HBCU Football: Week 2 College Football Predictions, QB Issues In The SWAC, OBC Recap
HOUSTON – HBCU Legends Podcast hosts, Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward, preview some of the key upcoming games and make predictions, highlighting matchups in the SWAC & MEAC, Rattlers vs. Miami Hurricanes, Texas Southern vs. Rice, and Prairie View A&M vs. Northwestern Louisiana, among others.
Expect insightful analysis from Coach Daryl Steward on Texas Southern’s disciplined performance and a critical discussion on Alabama State's quarterback strategy. Also, listen to Orange Blossom Classic's executive director Kendra Bulluck-Major recapping the numbers for the event.
The crew breaks down the world of college football, starting with an unusual and concerning situation at Michigan Wolverines as Coach Sharon Moore, now leading the reigning national champions, remains without a contract following Coach Harbaugh's departure to the LA Chargers. We'll explore the financial implications and speculate whether athletic directors are steering towards lower salaries for new coaches.
Our episode includes in-depth commentary on historic clashes, team dynamics, and the impact of NIL deals on college football. From speculations around Coach Damon Wilson's strong start at Morgan State to the financial and logistical challenges of hosting major games, this episode is packed with expert insights and predictions.
Stay tuned as we unpack these stories and much more, only on HBCU Legends!
TIMESTAMP
00:00 Prairie View lost; Texas Southern showcased disciplined play.
05:48 Lucas Cooley injured, Cam Peterson replacing him.
06:46 Alabama State switched quarterbacks too early.
11:18 Uncertainty over Alabama State's quarterback decision-making process.
15:35 Quarterbacks burdened with excessive responsibilities by coaches.
17:19 Veteran quarterback navigated team through adversity.
23:39 Texas Southern wins despite low NIL funding.
27:07 Coaching and players create great outcomes together.
29:47 Orlando is better than Miami for HBCU events.
34:04 Rain delays affected Florida game; strong TV viewership.
36:13 Consider moving the game to Orlando.
39:53 Coach Moore lacks contract despite high expectations.
43:31 Business is business; first-time head coach undervalued.
45:56 Coach McDowell's team must win today.
48:48 T. C. Taylor faces tough dual coaching roles.
54:29 Discussing key football matchups and stadium venues.
55:33 Odems' job at risk; must-win game.
59:15 Kyle T. Mosley, HBC Legends, hbclegends.net.
Predictions for Upcoming Games
Our hosts shared their insights and predictions for some exciting upcoming games:
- Bethune vs. Mercer: Mercer is expected to win, 21-3.
- Rattlers vs. Miami Hurricanes: Miami is predicted to prevail.
- Mississippi Valley vs. Lamar University: Lamar is favored to win.
- Prairie View vs. Northwestern State University: Prairie View expected to triumph.
Notable Games
- Jackson State vs. Lane College: Coach Taylor is under pressure but is expected to secure a win.
- Savannah State vs. Southern: Southern needs a win to avoid backlash from fans.
- Alabama A&M vs. Kentucky State: Alabama A&M anticipated to win easily.
- Alabama State vs. Miles College: A tough game predicted for Alabama State due to quarterback issues.