HBCU GO IN WEEK 12: FEATURING CIAA CHAMPIONSHIP & JACKSON STATE-BCU SHOWDOWN
HBCU GO will spotlight two thrilling matchups in Week Twelve of HBCU football.
All eyes turn to Durham, North Carolina, where Johnson C. Smith University makes its first appearance in the CIAA Championship in 53 years, facing perennial powerhouse Virginia Union University.
The Golden Bulls’ remarkable resurgence has been powered by a dynamic coaching staff and an exceptional roster of disciplined, hungry athletes who have reignited school pride and captured the hearts of alumni across the country. Their return to the title stage marks a defining moment not only for the program but for CIAA history.
Meanwhile, in Jackson, Mississippi, Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University collide in a can’t-miss SWAC matchup full of athletic fireworks, tradition, and pure HBCU passion. Both teams are looking to close out the regular season strong — Jackson State with a home-field statement win and Bethune-Cookman with a chance to shake up the conference standings.
From sideline rivalries to band battles, this Saturday, November 15 promises the full HBCU sports fan experience — high energy, high stakes, and a whole lot of heart.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15 – WEEK TWELVE
GAME 1: BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY vs. JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Network: TheGrio Cable Network & HBCUGO.tv
Location: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium – 1410 W. Capitol St., Jackson, MS 39203
Time: 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT
Talent: Derrin Horton (Play-by-Play), Steve Wyche (Analyst), Nia Symone (Sideline Reporter)
Storylines
· Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman face off in a SWAC showdown with major pride on the line.
· Jackson State continues to control its own destiny in the SWAC East Division. With one more win next week, JSU will clinch the division title and remain ahead of Alabama State, holding the advantage thanks to its head-to-head victory earlier this season.
· A JSU loss, however, could shift the standings — leaving the door open for Alabama State to move into first place. With only one conference loss, Alabama State holds a critical head-to-head win over Bethune-Cookman that could prove decisive in the final week of play.
· The matchup is HUGE because the winner puts themselves in the best position to represent SWAC east in the SWAC Championship Game.
GAME 2: CIAA CHAMPIONSHIP – JOHNSON C. SMITH UNIVERSITY vs. VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY
Network: Syndication & HBCUGO.tv
Location: Durham County Memorial Stadium – 750 Stadium Dr., Durham, NC 27704
Time: 3 PM ET / 2 PM CT
Talent: James Hadnot (Play-by-Play), Jon Kelley (Color Analyst), Lawrencia Moten (Sideline Reporter)
Storylines
· For the first time since 1972, Johnson C. Smith University returns to the CIAA Championship, writing a new chapter in program history.
· Virginia Union’s Curtis Allen has become one of the most electrifying players in the nation, setting a new single-season rushing record with 2,098 yards.
· In his last regular season game against rival Virginia State, Allen rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, cementing his spot as the NCAA Division II rushing leader.
· Head Coach Maurice Flowers and staff have built a disciplined, confident team that has battled its way through the season with heart, consistency, and belief.
· Standing in their path is Virginia Union, the defending CIAA powerhouse known for its dominant ground game and explosive offensive execution.
· With the trophy — and history — on the line, this matchup promises to be one of the most emotional and unforgettable games of the season.