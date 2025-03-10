HBCU Legends

HBCU Men's Basketball Teams Excited To Compete In NCAA Division II And NAIA Tournaments

NAIA & NCAA Division II Invite HBCU Men's Basketball Teams To Compete In Their Big Dances!

Kyle T. Mosley

The 2025 postseason action will include HBCU basketball teams from the CIAA, SIAC, HBCUAC, and other independent collegiate conferences participating in nationwide tournaments.

2025 NAIA Men's Basketball Tournament

  • Florida Memorial Lions (Naismith Quadrant #9)

First-Round Matchup: Friends University (Kan.)

  • Xavier University of Louisiana Gold Rush (Cramer Quadrant #14)

First-Round Matchup: Ave Maria University (Fla.)

  • Dillard University Bleu Devils (Duer Quadrant #15)

First-Round Matchup: William Woods University (Mo.)

  • Stillman College Tigers (Liston Quadrant #16)

First-Round Matchup: Louisiana State University at Alexandria

  • Langston University Lions (Naismith Quadrant #4)

First-Round Matchup: Saint Mary (Kan.)

2025 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship

  • Lincoln (Mo.) Blue Tigers will play in the NCAA Division II Championship tournament. The Great Lakes Valley Conference champions received an automatic qualification.

First-Round Matchup: No. 2 Lake Superior (Midwest Regional)

Time: 2 PM CT in Springfield, Illinois

  • No. 3 Virginia State vs. No. 6 West Chester (3/15); The Trojans received the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association automatic qualification.
  • No. 4 Fayetteville State vs. Fairmont (3/16)
  • No. 8 Bluefield State vs. No. 1 West Liberty (3/15)
  • No. 8 Savannah State vs. No. Nova Southeastern (3/15)

Kyle T. Mosley
