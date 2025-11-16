Florida A&M: John Davis Takes Over Athletics, Angela Suggs Returns As President's Advisor
Florida A&M University President Marva Johnson, J.D., announces the appointment of John F. Davis as Vice President and Director of Athletics, and Angela Suggs will return to the university as Special Assistant to the President and Advisor for Intercollegiate Athletics. Suggs began her role in the Office of the President on Nov. 10.
Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith will continue to lead the Department of Athletics and assist with the transition until Davis’ official start date of Jan. 5, 2026.
President Johnson highlighted Davis’ proven ability to manage complex enterprises, overseeing the budgets of a multibillion enterprise, while ensuring compliance and accountability, as some of the factors that led to her decision. His selection marks a new era of innovation, fiscal discipline, and transformational leadership for FAMU Athletics.
“John Davis is a dynamic and results-oriented leader who brings more than three decades of executive experience in leading large-scale organizations, building high-performing teams, and driving strategic growth across Florida. I am pleased to welcome him to Florida A&M University as my pick for vice president and director of athletics,” Johnson said. “Like many higher education institutions, we will utilize the experience of strategic business leaders to help grow and strengthen our athletics program given the national challenges related to financial sustainability, NIL, and competitive balance. Davis’ broad leadership experience and business acumen will ensure that FAMU remains a model of integrity, innovation, and opportunity.
Davis currently serves as secretary of the Florida Lottery, a position he’s held for the last five years. Since taking the helm, he has guided the Lottery's significant growth, making it a $9 billion enterprise that funds public education statewide. Under his direction, the agency established new systems and processes that achieved record-breaking revenue.
The Florida Lottery continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the nation for total sales. Davis leveraged this growth to expand access to the Bright Futures Scholarship Program and narrow gaps for underrepresented students.
Before his tenure at the Lottery, Davis served as executive vice president of the Orlando
Regional Chamber and president of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, where he led historic membership and revenue growth, and forged enduring partnerships across all sectors.
“It is an honor to take the role of Vice President and Director of Athletics at FAMU. This position excites me and aligns with my experience in leading transformational change across public and private sectors. I view collegiate athletics as a business enterprise evolving alongside professional sports. To establish and advance a new trajectory for athletics at Florida A&M University, I intend to leverage the knowledge I’ve gained from various roles, including my experience as a collegiate student-athlete and advising on NIL policies,” Davis said.
“I bring strong partnerships across business, government and industry at both the state and national levels that will help secure the resources needed to elevate FAMU Athletics. Working with our student-athletes, coaches, alumni, and supporters, we will build on FAMU’s proud legacy of excellence and take Rattler Athletics to even greater heights.”
In her new role, Suggs will serve as a strategic advisor and primary liaison for the president regarding all aspects of the university’s NCAA Division I athletics program within the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). She will advise the president on the complex and evolving landscape of Division I athletics, ensuring that the athletics department's vision, culture, and priorities are fully aligned with the university's broader academic mission, branding, and strategic plan.
“Angela Suggs possesses a wealth of experience in intercollegiate athletics administration and a comprehensive understanding of NCAA and SWAC regulations that will greatly benefit FAMU. I look forward to utilizing her expertise to ensure that our athletic operations align with the university's mission and strategic goals,” Johnson said.
Suggs expressed her enthusiasm to serve her alma mater in this new role.
“I’m excited to see John Davis lead Florida A&M University Athletics, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the continued success and elevation of my alma mater. President Johnson’s visionary leadership will position this institution for transformative growth, and it is an honor to support this great work in advancing our mission and serving our students, faculty, staff, and broader community,” Suggs said.
About AD John Davis
As a former Division I student-athlete at Florida State University under legendary Coach Bobby Bowden, John Davis understands the discipline, integrity, and competitive spirit required to build a championship culture. His experience as a collegiate athlete provides him with a deep understanding of the needs of student-athletes in competition, in the classroom, and beyond.
Davis has received numerous accolades in recognition of his service and impact. These include the Florida Trend Magazine People to Know, the Florida State University Black Alumni James “J.T.” Thomas Heart of a Champion Award, Orlando Business Journal Power Players Award, 5000 Role Models of Excellence History Maker Award, MAN UP Mentoring Community Champion Award, ONYX Magazine Men of Honor Award, and he was named one of Orlando Magazine’s Top 15 Leaders to Watch.
He has been actively involved in several influential boards, including the Heart of Florida United Way, the Florida A&M University College of Law Dean's Advisory Council, the Kappa Alpha Psi Achievement Foundation, and the Volunteer Florida Board of Commissioners, where he served as immediate past chair. He currently serves as vice chair of the Valencia College Board of Trustees.
A native of Pahokee, Florida, Davis resides in Orlando, Florida, with his wife, Felicia.